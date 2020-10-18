Browns vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

An AFC North rivalry headlines the NFL’s Week 6 slate as the Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday to take on the Steelers in a matchup that has plenty of bad blood.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Cleveland and Pittsburgh

Browns vs Steelers Preview

The Cleveland Browns are 4-1 for the first time since 1994 and their matchup with the 4-0 Pittsburgh Steelers will serve as a major measuring stick game early in the season. However, the storyline has been less about football and more about Browns defensive end Myles Garrett facing the Steelers for the first time since bashing Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet last season.

The infamous moment resulted in a six-game suspension for Garrett and a tarnished reputation. However, Garrett has done his best to change the narrative around his season, racking up six sacks through five games and forcing a trio of fumbles.

“[We won’t] be worried about what they’re doing to frustrate or knock us off our game,” Garrett said. “But I think they’re going to play a clean, fair game, and we’re going to do the same.”

It’s a similar message on the Steelers side as well.

“They’re a 4-1 team,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. “We’re trying to remain undefeated. We’re not looking for that low-hanging fruit or that reality TV storyline and so forth. This is a big game here in 2020.”

Tomlin said there’s no special message he’s preaching to his team in advance of seeing the Browns.

“There really is no message,” he said. “My day-to-day existence kind of relays that message that you suggested. There’s a lot on the table in reference to this game, in terms of stakes.”

The Browns had multiple key players questionable for the key matchup, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. All three are expected to play.

“This will be a defining game,” Garrett said. “How the rest of the season plays out will probably rest on this game because of how important it plays for who will be up in the division and who will fall.”

The Steelers are 3.5-point favorites for the matchup, with the total set at 51 points.