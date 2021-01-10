Browns vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades but face a mighty test against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the Wild Card round.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.

Browns vs Steelers Preview

The Browns are back in the playoffs but haven’t had the easiest of weeks with a flurry of positive COVID-19 tests. Positive tests will keep out multiple starters — most notably cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio — and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns have practiced just once this week in advance of their matchup against the Steelers.

“It is what it is,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “There are no excuses, but luckily, we just played them last week so it is not like we are practicing against a whole new defense, essentially is what I am trying to get at. We have to be ready for the wrinkles, but luckily, we have game planned against these guys and everybody is sitting here in the second week in a row preparation for the Pittsburgh defense.”

The Browns and Steelers split their matchups this season, albeit Cleveland won the season finale against Pittsburgh with the majority of the Steelers starters sitting out. Cleveland finished the season 11-5, but that wasn’t enough to convince Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster that the Browns were any different than years past.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” he said before Sunday’s postseason matchup, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

With Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski out, it will be special teams coordinator Mike Priefer taking over the duties of head coach. While Stefanski has been able to coach during the week, he won’t be able to communicate with the team on game-day.

“Our staff for the entire season has done a great job of communicating. Offense, defense and special teams, that sideline, I pride myself and we pride ourselves on being able to think and communicate clearly,” Stefanski said. “I do not that changing at all. Coach Prief understands what needs to occur and things that have to happen on gameday, and that is really the entire coaching staff understanding how we operate and how we communicate does not change.”

INJURY REPORT

Browns: QUESTIONABLE: T Jack Conklin (knee, illness), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder), CB Terrance Mitchell (not injury related), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion), DT Sheldon Richardson (neck), CB M.J. Stewart (calf), G Wyatt Teller (ankle)

Steelers: No players listed.

Betting Line

Line: Steelers -6

Total: 47.5 points