BTS MTV Unplugged Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Get ready for an intimate concert with one of the biggest musical acts in the world, BTS on MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS, premiering Tuesday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS online for free:

‘MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS’ Preview

"MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS" premieres Tuesday, February 23 at 9PM ET.

BTS is a South Korean pop supergroup made up of five members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Since its inception in 2013, BTS — which stands for “Beyond the Scene — has been capturing hearts worldwide.

On MTV Unplugged, fans will get “a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album BE (Essential Edition), in intimate settings,” according to MTV’s press release.

It continues:

Together, MTV and BTS have created some unforgettable moments and performances, including the group’s debut on the VMAs stage in August, where they performed the first broadcast performance of “Dynamite,” before racking up wins for Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-pop and Best Choreography to bring their career total to six VMA wins. The group also celebrated their first-ever live appearance on MTV’s Fresh Out Live in February 2020 for the release of MAP OF THE SOUL: 7. Last Fall, Miley Cyrus put her own spin on the series’ traditional format with MTV Unplugged Presents “Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions.” In Spring 2020, MTV launched “MTV Unplugged at Home” to coincide with the launch of #AloneTogether, a global talent and social media-driven campaign to educate young people on the importance of social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world and has been named as one of TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019. The act has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

This is the latest in a string of Unplugged episodes that MTV produced this past year. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the channel launched MTV Unplugged at Home, which featured 14 artists performing from their homes, including Wyclef Jean, Jojo, Yungblud, Melissa Etheridge, Jewel, and many more.

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS airs Tuesday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.