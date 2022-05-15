Bucks vs Celtics Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks face off in a decisive Game 7 on Sunday, with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals up for grabs.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

ESPN3 (which simulcasts the ABC games) is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the NBA playoffs, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Bucks vs Celtics Game 7 Preview

All eyes will be on Boston’s TD Garden on Sunday afternoon when Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in a winner-take-all Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series.

The teams have traded wins in the series’ first six contests, with the Celtics winning the most recent game on Friday, 108-95, to even the series at three games apiece and force a Game 7 on their home floor.

“I don’t think anybody’s won two games in a row in this series,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said following Game 6. “Now, it’s the finality. You’ve got to go and find a way to get that fourth win and win the series. I think everybody in sport looks for that game. That college feel. That NCAA feel, where if you lose your season’s done, if you win, you keep going. It’s exciting.”

Sunday’s game will pit two of the game’s brightest stars against each other on the biggest stage, who are both coming off stellar performances in Game 6.

Jayson Tatum propelled the Celtics to a win on Friday that staved off elimination, scoring 46 points, including 16 of the team’s 26 fourth-quarter points.

“I wasn’t going to leave anything out there and have any regrets,” the three-time All-Star Tatum said. “Just trying to do what it took.”

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was just as dominant on Friday, scoring 44 points while tallying 20 rebounds and six assists. The two-time league MVP leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding this postseason with 32.3 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.

The Celtics own a 24-9 record in Game 7’s in franchise history, while the Bucks are 3-8.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into the decisive Game 7 of this second-round series:

No. 2 Boston Celtics

51-31, finished first in the Atlantic Division

Swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round (4-0)

Forward Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and assists this postseason with 28.8 points and 5.9 assists per game in ten contests played

Guard Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in the playoffs

Guard Marcus Smart is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game in the postseason

Center Al Horford is averaging 13.7 points and a team-best 9.3 rebounds per game in the playoffs

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks

51-31, finished first in the Central Division

Defeated the Chicago Bulls in five games in the first round (4-1)

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding this postseason with 32.3 points and 13.6 rebounds per game in 11 contests played

Guard Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game in the playoffs

Center Bobby Portis is averaging 10.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in the postseason

Celtics vs Bucks Eastern Conference Semifinals Results