How to Watch Bucs vs Washington Without Cable

Tom Brady is back in the playoffs but repping different colors as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road for the Wild Card round to take on the NFC East champion Washington Football Team.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Bucs vs Washington online for free:

Bucs vs Washington Preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a big offseason and it resulted in the team getting back into the playoff picture, earning their first postseason berth in 13 years.

After parting ways with former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston in the offseason, the Bucs brought in Tom Brady, who turned the clock back with a 40-touchdown season — his best since 2007. He also has Tampa Bay surging as the hottest offense in the league, averaging 37 points per game over the last month.

“I’d say every week is getting a little bit better and a little bit more consistent [with] better communication,” said Brady. “We’re all understanding each other a little bit better each week. Football season is tough – there’s a lot of things to coordinate, there’s a lot of moving parts, different players and in and out, you’re running different schemes. But I think we’ve just tried to not take the foot off the gas pedal [and] tried to understand each other a little bit better each week and try to put ourselves in a decent position.”

The Bucs are 8-point favorites for their Wild Card matchup with Washington, a team that won the NFC East with a 7-9 record. Despite Washington’s lack of credentials as they head into the postseason, Brady isn’t taking them lightly.

“Nothing is given — you have to earn everything,” Brady said. “We’re going up against a division winner and a team that’s very talented. Certainly on defense they have a lot of playmakers, so we have to put it all together. In order to advance, you have to play good football.”

Washington’s defense has been a difference-maker this year, led by No. 2 overall pick Chase Young — a Pro Bowler in his first year. Young is eager to see Brady under center on Saturday.

“I’m excited to go against the best,” Young said. “You think I’m not going to be excited to play against the G.O.A.T.? Then you’re tripping. And that is what it is. I’m excited to play against Big Tom. I’m not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No. I want Tom Brady. I want every quarterback I play against.”

There are some questions for Washington on the offensive side of the ball. They let go of former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins earlier this month and veteran quarterback Alex Smith is banged up. Coach Ron Rivera teased that the team could utilize a quarterback rotation of sorts for the postseason matchup.

“We have to look at it,” Rivera said. “We’re going to play a very aggressive defense this week. Obviously, it’s something we most certainly have to look at.”

INJURY REPORT

Buccaneers: OUT: DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf), RB LeSean McCoy (illness); QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (groin), WR Mike Evans (knee)

Washington: OUT: LB Thomas Davis (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB Antonio Gibson (toe), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), QB Alex Smith (calf)

BETTING LINE

Line: Buccaneers -8

Total: 46.5 points