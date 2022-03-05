Where to Buy Covington vs Masvidal Fight Tonight

Buy UFC 272

Welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will settle their beef during the main event of UFC 272 on Saturday.

Covington vs Masvidal will take place fifth on the UFC 272 PPV main card (10 p.m. ET start time), which in the United States is available exclusively through ESPN+.

There are some different pricing options, so here’s a rundown of all the different ways to buy the PPV and then how to watch Covington vs Masvidal and all the UFC 272 fights:

How to Buy UFC 272 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 272 PPV ($74.99 value) for $99.98. That’s work out to savings of $45 or about 31 percent:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($6.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 272 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and purchase the PPV for a total $88.98:

How to Watch UFC 272

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 272 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

Covington vs Masvidal Preview

There’s no belt on the line on Saturday night at UFC 272, but there will be plenty on the line as Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington face off in the main event. The friends turned rivals have a larger-than-life beef and have been firing away at each other leading up to the clash.

“Tonight is the Street Judas’ last supper,” Covington said. “Tomorrow, I’m sending him the electric chair, I’m gonna flip the switch, fry his bum ass and electrify the T-Mobile Arena like it’s never been electrified before.”

Covington is the favorite for the fight and is looking to turn things around after his loss to Kamaru Usman in November of last year. Usman, who has bested both fighters of late, thinks that Covington has the edge.

“Man, I think it’s an incredible fight,” Usman told TMZ. “I think both guys are skilled and both guys know each other. I just think Colby has a little bit more tools to be able to win.”

While no belt is on the line, what makes the main event so interesting is the former friendship between the two, with Covington even saying they were best friends at one point coming up in the UFC.

“This is a blood feud. This goes back to a brotherhood. We were eight years together every single day, side by side, couldn’t leave each other — best friends,” Covington told TMZ. “Now, we’re the biggest bitter enemies. He’s the one person on Earth that I don’t give a s–t. Anytime I see him, I want to send that guy straight to hell and luckily I get to do it in the UFC Octagon next Saturday night on PPV and it’s gonna be bad, man. I’m gonna make him pay. I’m gonna make him suffer for backstabbing me.”

In the co-main event, legend Rafael dos Anjos will take on Renato Moicano in a 160-pound catchweight fight. Moicano is filling on four days notice to take on dos Anjos after Rafael Fiziev came down with symptoms from COVID-19. Moicano has won his last two fights, the most recent coming on February 14 against Alexander Hernandez by second round submission. Dos Anjos had lost four of his last five before besting Paul Felder in November of 2020.

Full UFC 272 Card

Colby Covington -330 vs. Jorge Masvidal +260, welterweights

Rafael dos Anjos -180 vs. Renato Moicano +155, 160-pound catchweights

Bryce Mitchell -155 vs. Edson Barboza +130, featherweights

Kevin Holland -340 vs. Alex Oliveira +270, welterweights

Serghei Spivac -195 vs. Greg Hardy +165, heavyweights

Marina Rodriguez -270 vs. Yan Xiaonan +220, women’s strawweights

Mariya Agapova -180 vs. Maryna Moroz +155, women’s flyweights

Jalin Turner -155 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +130, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -140 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +120, light heavyweights

Tagir Ulanbekov -230 vs. Tim Elliott +190, flyweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -800 vs. Brian Kelleher +550, bantamweights

Devonte Smith -150 vs. L’udovit Klein +125, lightweights

Dustin Jacoby -200 vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk +170, light heavyweights