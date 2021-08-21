How to Buy the Manny Pacquiao Fight Tonight

Buy Pacquiao vs Ugas Here

Manny Pacquiao will take on WBA super welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas Saturday, August 21 at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight card (Robert Guerrero vs Victor Ortiz and Pacquiao vs Ugas) starts at 9 p.m. ET and can be watched via Fite PPV.

You may be able to order the fight through your cable provider, but if you don’t have cable or you want to watch the fights on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device, you’ll need to buy it through FITE. The fight costs $74.99.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to buy and watch the Pacquiao vs Ugas fight on Saturday night:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy Pacquiao vs Ugas

Note: You need to sign up for a FITE account (it’s free) before you purchase the fight, and you can only sign up for FITE through their app on your phone or other streaming device (and not on your computer)

1) Go here to buy the fight 2) Select “Buy $74.99” 3) Sign in with your FITE account credentials 3b) If you don’t already have a FITE account, download the FITE app on your phone or streaming device and sign up for free 4) Enter your payment information to purchase the fight 5) You can then watch the fights on the FITE website or FITE app

How to Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas

Once you’re signed up for FITE and have purchased the fight, you can watch Pacquiao vs Ugas and Guerrero vs Ortiz via the FITE app on any of the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Chromecast

Android TV

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

You can also cast the fight to select smart TV’s through the app on your phone, or you can watch on your computer via the Fite website.

More information an all of FITE’s compatible streaming devices can be found here.

Pacquiao vs Ugas Preview

There should be plenty of drama surrounding this fight, particularly considering the recent history of the super welterweight belt. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) defeated Keith Thurman in July of 2019 to win it, but the WBA stripped him of his hardware this year, giving the belt to Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs).

Both fighters made weight this week, with Pacquiao tipping the scales at 146 pounds and Ugas coming in at 147. Pacquiao hasn’t fought in two years

“I have a lot of respect for him so I’ve very excited,” Ugas said via his translator after the weigh-in, per Yahoo Sports. “But all respect is finished when we get into the ring tomorrow. … I’m definitely very emotional, very excited about this opportunity. I have the belt. Whoever wins tomorrow gets the belt, but right now I’m the champion, and I’m ready.”

That said, Ugas, 35, is feeling quite confident heading into the matchup.

“I’m 100 percent certain he can’t knock me out,” he said about facing Pacquiao. “I’ve done all the work and preparation. Over these past six years, I’ve really been hitting my stride and I don’t think Manny can knock me out.”

For his part, the 42-year-old Pacquiao was initially supposed to fight Errol Spence Jr., but an injury forced Spence to withdraw from the bout, and Ugas stepped in. Ugas has won against the likes of Jamal James, Abel Ramos and Omar Figueroa Jr. (wins by decision), and he has scored knockout victories against Bryant Perrella and Ray Robinson, among others.

“I’m not taking this fight lightly,” Pacquiao said after the weigh-in. “Of course, I don’t want to be overconfident in this fight. But I want to make sure that tomorrow night I bring home the victory. God willing, the fans will be happy. … Tomorrow night, I will do my best. I’ll give my best to the fans and, of course, for my country. This fight will be dedicated to the Phillippine people.”

“(Ugas) got my belt without fighting me. It’s kind of embarrassing,” Pacquiao added. “I’m glad that we can settle that dispute about the WBA title. It’s always better to talk in the ring,” said Pacquiao, who took great pains not to take shots at the WBA for its actions when later asked about the sanctioning body. “Good thing here’s Ugas and he wants to challenge me in the ring for the WBA championship. It’s a good thing we can settle. I didn’t like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring. Both of us are champions, but we’ll see who has the belt after Saturday.”