How to Buy UFC 255: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

Flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo gets his first shot at a title defense as he welcomes Alex Perez to the octagon at UFC 255.



The main PPV card starts Saturday at 10 p.m. ET and can only be purchased through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know to buy UFC 255:

UFC 255 Preview

Deiveson Figueiredo is the flyweight champ, and is looking for things to stay that way as he takes on Alex Perez in UFC 255’s main event. Figueiredo has had his last three fights end inside the distance, the latest being a rear-naked choke of Joseph Benavidez in July.

Figueiredo took the belt formerly held by retired flyweight champ Henry Cejudo, who had held it since August of 2018. Figueiredo drew Perez on short notice and didn’t show much respect for the Dana White Contender Series alum.

“They put Alex Perez in, and I don’t see many qualities in him,” Figueiredo told MMAFighting.com. “I’m training really hard as if I was fighting Garbrandt. You can be sure that I’ll train hard to knock him out. Based on what I’ve seen, Alex Perez’s style favors me. He’s slow, I see no danger in him. That’s why I’m training to knock him out in the first round.”

There was some argument whether Perez was the one who deserved the title shot against Figueiredo after Cody “No Love” Garbrandt pulled out. However, Perez has no qualms about the UFC’s decision to tap him as the challenger and not higher-ranked Brandon Moreno, who will instead fight Brandon Royval in the featured prelim. Perez is No. 4 and Moreno is No. 3.

“I felt like I was next in line just based on my performance against Formiga,” Perez said. “Everyone says Brandon Moreno, but we both fought the same guy – he went to decision while I finished him.

“I felt like Jussier could’ve won [against Moreno] personally. I might be a little biased because Jussier is my friend, but we fought the same guy and I finished him the first round, so I felt like I was next in line.”

The other title fight on the card pits Valentina Shevchenko against Jennifer Maia for the women’s flyweight belt. Shevchenko enters the bout looking for her fifth straight win and as a massive -1400 favorite.

Main card

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Alex Perez

Women’s Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jennifer Maia

Welterweight: Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Light Heavyweight: Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary card

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Women’s Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

Early preliminary card

Welterweight Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden

Middleweight Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Welterweight Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov