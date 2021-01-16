How to Buy UFC 257 PPV on ESPN Plus

The rematch between Conor McGregor (22-4-0) and Dustin Poirier (26-6-0) highlights a loaded UFC 257 card.

UFC 257 card.

UFC 257 Preview

It will be McGregor’s first fight since January 2019, and he’ll return to the octagon to battle a familiar face. McGregor and Poirier last fought back in 2014, when McGregor knocked him out in the first round at UFC 178 in two minutes.

UFC president Dana White has been stoking the fires surrounding the Irishman’s return. “There’s nothing more exciting or fun than a motivated Conor McGregor, when his head is in the right place. And you can tell when he is and when he isn’t, and right now, he’s in. My conversations with Conor, I know when the real Conor is here and the other Conor is here, and believe me when I tell you, the real Conor is here,” White said.

Poirier, who has a 13-2 TKO ratio, has improved drastically since losing to McGregor over five years ago. He has beaten the likes of wins over Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker, and he said he’s ready to do whatever it takes to outlast McGregor.

“If you’re talking about game plan, what I want is for both of us to be dripping blood and hurting and suffering early in the fight, then we can find out who’s the real fighter,” Poirier said, per MMA News. “That’s what I want. I want to be bleeding with a minute off the first round clock.”

For his part, McGregor went on record saying he may not need a full two minutes to knock Poirier out this time. “I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds,” McGregor said, via Bleacher Report.

It’ll be fascinating to see how it unfolds — and it’s one of many quality bouts on the card. Here’s a look at the fight card set for UFC 257:

Prelims:

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast, Lightweight

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior, Middleweight

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann,Women’s Bantamweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio, Light Heavyweight

Andrew Sanchez vs. Andre Muniz, Middleweight

Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev, Catchweight

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Flyweight

Main Card: