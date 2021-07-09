How to Buy UFC 264 on ESPN Plus

Buy UFC 264

After splitting their first two fights, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to complete their trilogy at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

If you’re in the US, you need an ESPN+ subscription to buy the UFC 264 PPV. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a guide on what you need to know to buy McGregor vs Poirier 3:

How to Buy UFC 264 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 264 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 264 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 264 If You Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 264 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 264 PPV

Or, if you currently only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+ (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle price that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 264 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 264 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 264

Where to Watch UFC 264

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 264 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 264 Preview

The UFC’s biggest star steps back in the ring as Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier looking for redemption after a knockout loss to “The Diamond” in January. McGregor has stepped up his trash talk for the trilogy matchup against Poirier.

“Dustin,” McGregor said in a message to Poirier on social media. “‘Peahead’ … I’m coming for you Peahead. Silly hillbilly.”

The matchup has serious implications for McGregor, who has lost two of his last three fights. A win will skyrocket him back into the spotlight and on track for another title fight. A loss would make his fighting future a little less certain, albeit the Irish star has banked enough money for several lifetimes due to his marketability outside of the octagon.

“All the marbles are on the line. I’m here training very, very hard. I’m about to go for my second session of the day. I’m in great condition already,” said McGregor. “I beat him in the original bout. I lost in the rematch. And then we’ve got trilogy, I’ve got a few little adjustments to make. I feel very, very confident. I’m very focused and driven. And I’ll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10th.”

Poirier has lost just once since 2017, which came against now-retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier allegedly passed on a UFC lightweight title bout against Charles Oliveira to run it back with McGregor

“If I am the best in the world, then I’m gonna beat Conor and fight for the belt. It’s like doubling down on yourself,” Poirier told ESPN. “I’m a gambling man. I believe in my skills and fighting. So I just doubled down. That’s what it was.

“I don’t know how much you want to get into the actual contractual stuff with this, but me fighting for the belt, I wouldn’t have got pay-per-view [points]. I’d have got a base salary of probably not even a third of my base salary for this fight,” Poirer said. “It just doesn’t make sense. I’m a prizefighter. … If I’m gonna make five, six, seven, 10 times the amount of money to fight, I’m a father, I’m a husband and I have priorities.”

Any fight with McGregor does huge numbers and Poirier’s head coach Mike Brown of American Top Team thinks this could be the biggest PPV number in history for the UFC.

“Every fight in front of you is the biggest fight of your life. They’re all super dangerous, they all go on your permanent record. This is just going to have more viewers probably than any fight we’ve ever seen. I believe it’ll be the biggest pay-per-view ever sold.”

UFC 264 fight card, odds