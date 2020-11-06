BYU vs Boise State Live Stream: Where to Watch Online for Free

The No. 9 BYU Cougars (7-0) will head to Albertsons Stadium to face the No. 19 ranked Boise State Broncos in a top-20 clash Friday night.

Here are the different ways you can watch a live stream of the game online for free:

Start Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson has established himself as one of the best offensive players in college football so far this season. Wilson is leading a BYU offense that’s averaging 44.4 points a game through seven games (that’s ninth in the country), and his stat line has been ridiculous. He has 2,152 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 150 yards rushing and seven scores on the ground, making him a dual threat every defense must account for.

On the other side, who the Broncos trot out under center is a mystery — at least so far. Starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier missed last week’s contest against Air Force due to undisclosed reasons, and Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin was non-committal this week about who would be starting Friday. Backup Jack Sears was lights out in relief last week, going 17-20 for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

“We’ll see,” Harsin said. “Jack is still continuing his preparation this week and Hank obviously has to continue to keep developing. We’ve only played two games. … As far as these guys competing, at the end of the day it comes down to that week of practice and how guys are operating. Jack certainly showed he’s capable of playing.”

They’ll face a tough task going up against a BYU defense ranked 11th in the nation in total defense. The Cougars are giving up 13.4 points a game, which is also 11th. They’ll be going up against a formidable Broncos squad that is scoring 45.5 points a game (that’s 5th in the FBS) while allowing 21.5 points a game through two games.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said this week he expects an all-out fight. “They are a difficult opponent, and we respect them a lot,” Sitake said. “Part of that respect is making sure we are ready to give them our best shot because we know we are going to get theirs.”

Cougars offensive lineman James Empey has faced Boise State twice, and he says his team is looking forward to the challenge the Broncos bring.

“There is no question that they are going to be ready to go on Friday and we are so excited to play them, man. Every year it is a great game. It is one of those challenges that everybody wants to rise to and play to, and credit to them for being such a great organization and a tough, hard-nosed team,” Empey said.