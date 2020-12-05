BYU vs Coastal Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

BYU will take on Coastal Carolina in an impromptu matchup of undefeated top 25 squads on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of BYU vs Coastal Carolina online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch BYU vs Coastal Carolina live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch BYU vs Coastal Carolina live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch BYU vs Coastal Carolina live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch BYU vs Coastal Carolina live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

BYU vs Coastal Carolina Preview

One of the most important college football games of the season will take place Saturday, but originally on the schedule. In fact, it was just put on the docket this week for both squads, after the Chanticleers’ game against Liberty was scrapped.

“Obviously, we know the brand that BYU has: a tremendous amount of success and respect for the institution,” CCU athletic director Matt Hogue said. “People know that name brand very well. For us to have an opportunity to play against them and to showcase to the nation what we feel about our program, because our program is a rising brand in college athletics, as well; it’s tremendous to have that opportunity and to play on this stage.

“This is a big part of why we do what we do in this business.”

The game is really the best-case situation for both squads, which are looking to improve their resumes as the college football postseason approaches. For BYU, a win against another top 25 program is huge as they angle for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“We have said from the very beginning this year that we want to play games, and I know our guys are excited to have this opportunity to play on Saturday against a great opponent in nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “This is a really well-coached team with an outstanding quarterback. I know Jamey Chadwell will have his team ready to go, and we’re working hard to prepare to share the field with them. I think we are all grateful for the chance to give the players on both teams another chance to play football this weekend.”

It’s been a very uncertain season, especially for an independent squad like BYU. But this game gives the Cougars a meaningful game late in the season with big implications, as BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe points ut.

“Earlier in the year, we kind of foresaw that something like this could happen, not really knowing what it would look like,” Holmoe said Thursday in a Zoom meeting with local and national reporters on the call. “The only reason we have open dates is we couldn’t find games. We found 10 games and that was it, (the) door was closed. … It was just fortuitous how the puzzles all pieced together (and) that it is such a good team that we’re playing.”

BYU is a 10.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 62 points.