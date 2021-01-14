How to Watch Canucks vs Oilers in USA

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night for the teams’ second meeting in as many days.

Canucks vs Oilers Preview

These sides met on Wednesday night for each squad’s season opener, as Canucks wing Brock Boeser found the back of the net twice in the third period to propel his team to a 5-3 victory.

Team captain Bo Horvat got the scoring started in the first, finishing a feed from fellow forward Tanner Pearson.

“I thought we played pretty well and, obviously, there are still things we need to clean up,” Horvat said, according to The Province.

“We battled hard and kept our game fairly simple early and let our skill take over after that. We countered pretty well tonight. We didn’t get down on ourselves when there was a low and showed good resilience and character.

“We’re still a fairly young team. For our young guys to step up and score big goals, it was a great start. Our penalty kill was great.”

Vancouver rookie Nils Höglander broke a 1-1 tie late in the second period of his NHL debut. The 20-year-old winger pounded home a rebound after Pearson’s attempt off a pass from Horvat was stopped at the doorstep by Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen.

“I couldn’t believe it when the puck went in,” Höglander said, per The Province. “It was a moment and so happy to see it go in and playing against the best players in the world. It feels good because I felt comfortable the whole game and I thought we played a good game. They (Horvat, Pearson) are good players and easy to play with and the goal I scored, I just got the pass and just put it in.

“Of course, I was nervous the first few shifts, but I just kept going from there.”

Vancouver goalie Braden Holtby, who joined the team on a two-year pact over the offseason, made 28 stops in his Canucks debut.

Koskinen made 30 saves. Each of Vancouver’s tallies came with the sides at even strength.

“We haven’t played in a while,” Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson said, according to Sportsnet. “I don’t think we expected the perfect game, but this was far from it. There are certain areas where we have to get a lot better.

“The greasy areas, we have to do a lot better work.”

Oilers captain Connor McDavid rallied off a game-high 5 shots but went without a point. Edmonton winger Kailer Yamamoto equalized at 1-1 in the second period, and Larsson and fellow defenseman Darnell Nurse scored in the third.

“We had a very receptive team at the beginning of camp and we still have a receptive team,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said, per Sportsnet. “It’s a matter of doing it.

“It’s a matter of getting the job done.”