Cardinals vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Andy Dalton takes center stage in his first start with the Dallas Cowboys (2-3) when they host the Arizona Cardinals (3-2) in a huge game for both teams Monday night.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Cowboys online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Cowboys live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Cardinals vs Cowboys live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Cowboys live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Cowboys live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Cardinals vs Cowboys live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Preview

The Cardinals are coming off a 30-10 stomping of the New York Jets last week. The win ended their two-game skid, and it came at a time when their young signal-caller is about to play at one of his favorite stadiums of all-time.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is 6-0 at AT&T Stadium, and he has a golden opportunity to keep his streak alive. “He obviously likes that stadium and has had a lot of success there,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week. “This is what he’s worked hard for his entire life, to have moments like this. I know he’s excited to go out there and try to put his best foot forward.”

For his part, Murray seems to have a keen grasp on the situation. “Obviously, every weekend is a great opportunity. This is another one. Going back home, playing in Dallas, it’s obviously a big game for us on Monday Night in front of everybody. Obviously have to stay composed, play my game, play our game, execute at a high level in order to win,” the Cardinals quarterback said.

Arizona is averaging 25.6 points a game, and they’ve been stingy on defense, giving up just over 20 points a game. Dallas is currently the league’s best offense, but the 488 yards and 33.6 points they’re averaging per game will likely change drastically without the presence of Dak Prescott. With their leader out, look for Ezekiel Elliott to carry the load more than ever for the Cowboys — although team owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to think Dalton’s play will determine the team’s date.

“If we don’t reach where we want to go ultimately- and the ultimate success is to win the championship, it will not be because of Andy Dalton. It will not be because of our play at quarterback. He’s capable of stepping in and playing at that level,” Jones said this week.

On the injury front, Arizona will be without linebacker Kylie Fitts, and both Devon Kennard and Dennis Gardeck are questionable, so Dalton could see a good deal of success attacking a banged-up corps of Cardinals linebackers. Losing Prescott was the biggest blow the team took, but the Cowboys could be getting a huge piece of their defense back this week if Leighton Vander Esch returns — and his outlook for returning is good, per head coach Mike McCarthy. After losing their leader on offense, it wouldn’t hurt to have one of their leaders on defense back.