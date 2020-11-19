Cardinals vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

First place in the NFC West is on the line Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals (6-3) head to CenturyLink field to take on the Seattle Seahawks (6-3).

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on both Fox and NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Seahawks online for free:

Cardinals vs Seahawks Preview

Losers of two straight, the Seahawks need to stop the bleeding fast if they want to keep their hopes of winning the NFL’s most competitive division alive. Seattle is coming off a 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in what was arguably quarterback Russell Wilson’s worst game of the year. It was his first game this season without a touchdown pass — he tossed two interceptions instead. Wilson has seven turnovers in the last two weeks, but he plans to stay aggressive and keep firing on all cylinders.

“You’ve got to just keep climbing,” Wilson told ESPN this week. “I think Vince Lombardi said something about that one time. I think he talked about the man who’s on top of the mountain didn’t just get there. It’s so true. I think that as a team, there’s always challenges … The guys that can keep getting up and keep swinging, those are the players and those are the teams that keep overcoming. What I do know about myself is I’m an overcomer. I’ve been doubted before. One thing about me is I’m going to keep swinging.”

Wilson and company boast the NFL’s top scoring offense, scoring 32.2 points a game, but their defense has been abysmal, ranked last in the league in total defense while giving up 29.6 points a game.

Seattle will be facing an Arizona Cardinals team that is likely still flying high from its incredible last-second 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills last week. Quarterback Kyler Murray heaved an incredible pass in the direction of DeAndre Hopkins, who came down with the ball in the end zone in what many are dubbing the play of the year.

“He’s playing at a ridiculous level right now,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said about Murray. “I think ya’ll have seen it the last few weeks after that first month. Offensively, I feel like we’ve really settled in, mixing in tempo, and he’s taking care of the ball and making great decisions, whether it’s with his feet or his arm. It’s been fun to watch.”

The Cards lead the NFL in total offense, netting 425.4 yards and 29.6 points a game, and Murray is currently on track to finish his season with over 4,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing.

When these two teams last met on October 25, Arizona came out on top, 37-34. Wilson threw three picks in the loss, and Seattle hasn’t really looked right since. They’ll need a full effort from all three phases against this red hot Cardinals squad if they want to change the course they’re on.