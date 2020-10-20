How to Watch Champions League in US

The most prestigious club competition in the world returns as the Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday and Wednesday with a packed slate of games.

In the United States, most matches will be televised in Spanish on TUDN, TUDNxtra, UniMas or Galavision. But if you don’t have cable or you would rather watch in English, anyone in the US can watch every 2020-21 Champions League match live on CBS All-Access, which is available through Amazon Prime or CBS.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all CBS content (both your local CBS channel and CBS All-Access) on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Champions League match live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Champions League match live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

You can watch a live stream of TUDN, TUDNxtra, UniMas, Galavision and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. Those channels are available in the main package or the Fubo Latino package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Champions League match live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

2020-21 Champions League Preview

All eyes will be on defending champions Bayern Munich as the Champions League matches begin, with the German squad looking to become just the second club to repeat. Bayern was dominant on its way to the tittle, winning by an average of 3.18 goals 11 wins.

Bayern will be in Group A with Atletico Madrid, Lokomotiv Moscow, Red Bull Salzburg. Here are how the other groups shook out:

Group B

Teams: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C

Teams: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D

Teams: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E

Teams: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F

Teams: Zenit Saint Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G

Teams: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros

Group H

Teams: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

Bayern are tied as the favorite to win the Champions League with Manchester City, who were shocked by Lyon in the quarterfinals last time out.

Outright winner

Bayern Munich (+400)

Manchester City (+400)

Liverpool (+550)

Paris Saint-Germain (+1000)

Real Madrid (+1200)

Juventus (+1400)

Barcelona (+1400)

Chelsea (+2000)

Atletico Madrid (+2000)

Manchester United (+2500)

Borussia Dortmund (+2500)

Inter Milan (+2500)

Of course, eyes will also be on superstars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who will both occupy Group G — Messi with Barcelona and Ronaldo with Juventus. However, both stars are dealing with drama off the pitch.

Messi looked to be on his way out at Barcelona after an humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. But he chose instead to stay.

“Maybe, at the moment, Messi’s performances could be better,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman. “But he is happy, he is working hard and he wants to be the captain. I don’t have a single complaint. He has also had some bad luck. He hit the post [in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Getafe] and on another day that goes in.”

Ronaldo was diagnosed with COVID-19 and will not be on the field for Juventus Champions League opener against Dynamo Kiev. He defended himself this week after being accused of breaking protocols by Italy’s Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora.

“I never broke the protocol,” Ronaldo said. “I followed all the protocols and I will continue to follow them, my conscience is clear. … Everything I did was authorized.”