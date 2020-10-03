Chargers vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The streaking Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at Raymond James Stadium, which will hold a limited number of fans for the first time this season

The game starts Sunday, October 4, at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Bucs online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Los Angeles and Tampa

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Chargers vs Bucs live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Los Angeles and Tampa

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chargers vs Bucs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Los Angeles and Tampa

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chargers vs Bucs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Los Angeles and Tampa

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Chargers vs Bucs live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Chargers vs Bucs live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chargers vs Bucs live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Chargers vs Bucs Preview

After dropping their first game of the year to the Saints, Tom Brady and the Bucs beat up on two pretty bad teams in the Panthers and Broncos, winning both games by a combined total of 59-27 points. They’ll face a tougher test this week with Justin Herbert on offense and Joey Bosa on defense.

Herbert has played fairly well considering he’ll be making his third NFL start in this game. He has 641 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions in two games so far, and he has one of the more well-rounded receiver-running back duos in Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler to utilize. That the Bucs are favored by just seven points says a good deal about how well Herbert has played so far — and the Buccaneers have noticed.

“He has two games under his belt, and I think he has a lot of poise in the pocket,” Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said of Herbert this week. “He can make some great throws, he definitely doesn’t feel pressure around him, he keeps his head down the field, he can run with the football, he makes great reads. I think he’s off to a great start.”

Herbert will have to watch out for a fierce Tampa Bay pass rush, however. The Bucs are ranked fourth in total offense so far, giving up 308 yards and just over 20 points a game. They also have 12 sacks in three games, with Jason Pierre-Paul leading the way with three.

“They bring it from everywhere,” coach Anthony Lynn said about facing the Buccaneers’ d-line. “We’re going to have to protect the quarterback, get rid of the ball in places where we need to throw it. But we have a plan for that.”

One intriguing battle will be Brady vs Bosa, who leads the Chargers with three sacks, notching one in each game this season. Brady has been sacked five times this year, so his line hasn’t protected him as well as coach Bruce Arians had hoped.

Another thing to monitor? The Buccaneers won’t have two of their top offensive weapons against LA. Wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette will both miss the game with injuries. For the Chargers, offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner will also miss another game, which doesn’t bode well for Herbert.