Chargers vs Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Miami Dolphins will look to keep rolling as they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Dolphins online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Los Angeles and Miami

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Chargers vs Dolphins live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chargers vs Dolphins live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chargers vs Dolphins live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Chargers vs Dolphins live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Chargers vs Dolphins live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chargers vs Dolphins live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Chargers vs Dolphins Preview

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the best surprises of the NFL season and are in the playoff hunt after winning their last four games. The Dolphins latest win was a 34-31 triumph against a tough Cardinals squad.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed what made him a top pick in the win, using both his arm and his legs, looking fully healthy after a hip injury he suffered at Alabama. The No. 5 overall pick in the draft passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the win and also added some clutch rushing yards. Tagovailoa gave the game ball to head coach Brian Flores.

“I saw Flo, and Flo was waiting, and I had the game ball. And when I went up to him, it was just one of those, I don’t know, for me, it was ‘thank you for taking a shot on me,’ ” Tagovailoa said. “Like I said a year ago, who would’ve known? I could’ve had a [career]-ending injury, but the Miami Dolphins decided to take a chance on me. That was awesome.”

That being said, Tagovailoa still feels far from the player he was at Alabama that looked like the undisputed top overall pick.

“Oh, man. I don’t know if I’ll ever be my old self,” Tagovailoa said. “You know because when something dramatic like that happens … it’s just a continuous process for me. Continuing to focus on what I need to do to continue to strengthen the muscles around my hip. And just continue to stay on rehab.

“But I mean its’ been a journey. It’s been a journey. Looking back at that whole process. Literally almost a year from now, we were making a decision to decide if I was going to be able to play again or not, so I’m just blessed to be here.”

The Chargers have lost six of their last seven, but have been competitive in each game. Their latest mistep was a 24-17 loss to the Raiders last week.

“I don’t think it’s a cultural thing or anything like that,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. “When I first got here, we turned this thing around and we were winning close games. Now, we’re finding a way to lose.

“I think we have some young players on the field in key situations, and we’re going through some of those growing pains, for sure … I believe it’s more of an execution issue than a cultural issue.”

The Dolphins are a 1.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 48.5 points.