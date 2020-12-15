Where to Watch Charlotte vs Davidson Basketball 2020

Davidson looks to stretch its win streak to three as they welcome Charlotte on Tuesday to John M. Belk Arena.

Charlotte vs Davidson Preview

Davidson has managed to turn it around after a 1-2 start to the season, winning a pair against UNLV and Georgia Southern. The Wildcats’ latest win was by far their most impressive, besting the Eagles 77-45. Carter Collins led the way with 23 points on 8 of 10 shooting. Hyunjunh Lee (18 points) and Kellan Grady (17 points) also chipped in double-digit efforts.

“Everyone on the team took a step forward last week,” Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said. “They showed resiliency. After two emotional losses, they came back in the third game. And they got to experience last-minute situations. That will help us down the road.”

Things have been a bit tougher for Charlotte, which has won just one of its first four. The 49ers are coming off a 61-57 loss to Appalachian State on Friday. Charlotte was outscored by 13 points in the second half.

“We made a few poor decisions, we didn’t shot fake and drive and we passed up in rhythm shots and took more difficult shots,” said head coach Ron Sanchez. “Losing is hard but winning is actually harder. There are a lot of lessons to be learned especially in this one because I don’t feel like they beat us but rather we beat ourselves.”

Adrian Delph leads the way for Charlotte with 13.6 points per game. Justin Forrest leads the 49ers in assists (3.0) while Kendall Lewis is grabbing a team-high 5.4 rebounds per game.

The 49ers’ lone win came against South Carolina State, 78-40. Five players scored in double-figures in that one, led by Brice Williams’ 14 points.

“I think every game we get under our belt will improve our chemistry and our synergy,” said Sanchez. “So look to see that assist-to-turnover ratio increase as the season progresses as the young team grows together.”

Davidson is an 11.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 130 points. The Wildcats are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games after allowing less than 50 points in their previous game. The over is 12-2 in 49ers last 14 road games against a team with a winning home record.