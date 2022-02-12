Chelsea vs Palmeiras Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Chelsea and Palmeiras will face off in the final of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi as the two-time Copa Libertadores are poised to upset the reigning Champions League winners as they look for a possible deja vu moment from a decade ago.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras Preview

Chelsea know that they are held in infamy because they were the last European team to lose this competition lose in this competition when Paolo Guerrero of Corinthians downed the Blues back in 2012.

Chelsea’s main story will be on the bench. After having recovered from Covid-19, coach Thomas Tuchel arrived in Abu Dhabi and will lead the team in the decision. In the team, the doubt is in the goal: Kepa stood out in the semi-final against Al Hilal, but Edouard Mendy is back after winning the African Cup of Nations for Senegal. So all signs point to Mendy returning to the fray for the final.

Meanwhile, Reece James will be out as he is recovering from a tendon injury.

Palmeiras return with a sense of vengeance as they want to win this competition after their disappointing performance in last year’s edition when losing to Tigres.

The team worked this Friday with the entire cast – Gabriel Veron landed in Abu Dhabi at dawn. All 23 registered athletes are available to Abel Ferreira, who used the last few days to finalize the analysis of the decision and set up tactical work according to Chelsea’s characteristics.

What they also feel is going against them is that they will not be using their traditional kit for match. For them, the green jersey is what became a bit of a lucky charm for them as they will be wearing their alternate white kit for this match.

Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira is a coach that tends to not hold back in when it comes to letting people know what he thinks. The Portuguese boss lashed back at Pep Guardiola after his gaffe the other day when he mentioned that River Plate were the “champions of South America”.

Europeans know South America very well, so much so that they buy in large quantities. I know what you’re talking about, Guardiola. I admire Guardiola a lot, I think he doesn’t have time, because he’s very focused on winning the Champions League, because he’s one of the best teams today. I invite you to see the game and meet Palmeiras. He has a player who bought from Palmeiras (Gabriel Jesus), and I can tell him to pay attention, that we have more and of great quality – said Abel.

Chelsea Probable XI: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; César Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic,Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Palmeiras Probable XI: Weverton; Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Joaquín Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Dudu, Rony