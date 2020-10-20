Chelsea vs Sevilla TV USA: Where to Watch Champions League

Chelsea will look to begin its Champions League campaign in grand fashion, but they’ll face a very tough test coming out of the gate against Sevilla.

Chelsea vs Sevilla Preview

Chelsea is coming off a 3-3 draw against Southampton. Coach Frank Lampard saw his squad give up the lead twice, and they also gave up a frustrating goal in stoppage-time. Lampard chalked the defensive lapses on a new unit still getting used to playing together.

“When you talk about focus and discipline, I am aware that it becomes even more important than in any other football because of the levels of the Champions League. That’s something that I will put very clearly to the players going into games of this level against opposition like Seville,” Lampard said, adding: “I keep talking about the need for work and how things take time. We’re playing with new players coming into the squad and it’s understandable at this stage of the season where there are moments in games when I talk about game management and the need to go longer, mix our game up. It’s something that obviously has to be worked on with time.”

Lampard’s squad has added Thiago Silva, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech this summer, and the group has yet to fully gel. Still, Chelsea remains a force, and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui sees that as the ultimate challenge.

“We are up against one of the teams that could win the title in Chelsea, but we want to focus on performing well tomorrow — that’s all we can do,” Lopetegui said this week about his team’s upcoming matchup. “I think it’s going to be a tough ask. Every match is difficult, but especially in the Champions League against a team like Chelsea. Chelsea have bought some good players, invested a lot of money, it’s a great squad and coach that knows the club inside-out. They are an extraordinarily strong opposition. Chelsea have some fantastic, top players, but they are going to force us to be at our very best. They have been playing well lately and they will force us to produce our best possible performance across the board. We’re going to need to play very well tomorrow.”

Ivan Rakitic should lead the offensive attack for Sevilla, who lost its most recent match against Granada, 1-0, this past weekend. Sevilla had just eight shots on goal in the loss, and they’ll have to be more aggressive here if they want to beat the Blues.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Rekik, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, De Jong, Suso

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Thiago, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Havertz; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic