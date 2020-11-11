How to Watch Chicago Med, Fire & PD Online for Free

The Dick Wolf universe expanded to Chicago almost a decade ago and now Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD return this week for their sixth, ninth, and eighth seasons, respectively. It all kicks off Wednesday, November 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD streaming online for free:

Chicago Med, Fire & PD Preview

On the season six premiere of Chicago Med, the entire staff at Chicago Med adjusts to the new normal of the pandemic. Dr. Choi (Brian Tee), Dr. Lanik (Nate Santana), and April (Yaya DaCosta) fight on the front lines. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Hannah (Jessy Schram) face a troubling reality. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) tries to clear the air with his daughter following recent developments.

Then on the season nine premiere of Chicago Fire, Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team, whose presence could provide some complications. Brett’s (Kara Killmer) leadership shines during a scary call. Boden (Eamonn Walker) sees great potential in Kidd and proposes an idea that could have lasting repercussions.

And on the season eight premiere of Chicago PD, the team responds to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl and they must work the case while facing new obstacles that come from the heightened attention on police reform. Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) is targeted by a group of officers who want to hurt him for standing against the blue wall. Voight (Jason Beghe) questions whether he’s cut out for a new form of policing as he manages oversight from the CPD’s deputy superintendent.

Prior to these upcoming seasons, NBC renewed all three Wolf Chicago shows for several more years. Chicago Med has been renewed through season eight, Chicago Fire has been renewed through season 11, and Chicago PD</i has been renewed through season 10.

