Chiefs vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Denver Broncos picked up a big win last week against the Patriots and will look for an encore as they host the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets.

Chiefs vs Broncos Preview

The Broncos pulled off their biggest win of the season last time out, upending Cam Newton and the Patriots 18-12. It wasn’t pretty and all of Denver’s points came via Brandon McManus field goals. The veteran kicker hit from 54, 52, 45, 44, 27 and 20 yards in the win.

It was a good win against the Patriots, but the Chiefs are an entirely different story, as head coach Vic Fangio knows.

“Right now, he’s got such a Star Wars offense over there,” Fangio said, referring to Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “A lot of weapons, a lot of speed, and a great quarterback who is operating this offense at a very, very high level.”

And the Chiefs, of course, have Patrick Mahomes, the defending Super Bowl MVP. Through six games Mahomes has passed for 1,699 yards, 15 touchdowns and just one interception.

“The definition of a great quarterback to me — one of the definitions — is that there’s no one way to play them,” Fangio said. “You can’t go pressure heavy. You can’t just void yourself of pressure. You can’t play all man. You can’t play all zone. You’ve got to mix it up because the great quarterbacks are too good, and this quarterback is definitely great.

“He’s got great weapons, they’ve got a great offensive scheme, and they’re really tough to beat. There’s no one way to play them or people would have tried it — as you’ve seen the scores — nobody has broken that code yet.”

The game will also bark the debut of running back Le’Veon Bell for the Chiefs. Bell was previously an All-Pro back, but was released by the Jets last week after a rocky tenure. He joins a backfield that already has a workhorse in Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for 161 yards last week in a rainy win against the Bills. Reid was vague on what Bell’s role will be in his debut.

“I’m going to try to visit with him here — I was waiting until after this practice, just to see where we were at with him [and] where his comfort level was with what we’re doing,” Reid said during practice this week. “But it looks like he’s picking things up well, so I think there’s a chance he could get a couple of snaps in there.”

The Chiefs are a touchdown favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 44 points.