Chiefs vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-3) host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) in a huge AFC West matchup Sunday.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Chiefs vs Raiders Preview

Kansas City’s lone loss of the season came at the hands of these same Raiders Week 5. The Chiefs haven’t lost since, while the Raiders have won three straight, beating up on the likes of the Browns, Chargers and Broncos. Both teams are riding impressive streaks entering this game, but one team received news this week that could have seriously impacted their preparations for the game.

This week, the Raiders were dealt a huge blow after defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Ferrell and nine other Raiders defenders subsequently went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Las Vegas had no new positives Friday, and on Saturday, safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers, defensive end Arden Key and cornerback Isaiah Johnson were all activated off the list. As long as they all test negative on Sunday morning, they will all be able to play. Defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, who went on the list Tuesday, was activated from it on Friday, and will also be eligible to play.

For their part, the Chiefs have one thing on their minds: revenge. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes in particular certainly hasn’t forgotten the October 11 loss.

“Any time you lose to anyone, the next time you play them you want to win the football game. We’ll be ready to go, I promise you that. … We don’t like losing to teams twice, so we’ll have the right mindset,” Mahomes said, adding: “If you’re not ready to go in this game, playing a divisional opponent, playing against a good football team and you know it’s going to mean a lot going toward the AFC West standings, then you’re not in the right sport.”

The Chiefs are fresh from eking out a 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend. Kansas City has been giving up 20.3 points a game on defense, and after letting the Panthers score two fourth-quarter touchdowns last week, you can bet buckling down on defense will be a top priority for Andy Reid and company.

They’ll face a tough test against a Raiders offense led by Derek Carr and running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders’ 37-12 win over the Broncos last week. While the Chiefs have kept teams out of the end zone well this season, they’re 29th against the run, allowing 138.4 yards per game on the ground. It’ll be a tough test for Kansas City, and they’ll need to pass it if they want to keep a stronghold on the AFC West.