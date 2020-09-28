Chiefs vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

It’s a battle of the last two NFL MVPs as the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens for a Monday Night Football matchup.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Chiefs vs Ravens Preview

The final game of a busy Week 3 is a good one, with two of the AFC’s top contenders going head-to-head in the Chiefs and Ravens.

The Chiefs moved to 2-0 last week with a thrilling overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers. While Mahomes was great with 302 yards and a pair of scores, the star ended up being kicker Harrison Butker. He hit from 58 yards twice, including the game-winner in overtime that he had to hit three times thanks to timeout and penalties.

“To have two practice kicks is only going to help you,” Butker said. “I got a little bit more angry with every kick because I was trying to finish it off. I felt more confident on the last one. I slowed down my leg swing and hit a better ball.”

Mahomes will have a tough test against a Ravens defense that has been stingy, giving up just 22 points through two games. But he has certainly has the respect of the opposition.

“When those two quarterbacks are on the field, it’s magic on both sides,” Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “I see every week what Lamar can do, and I always see some highlight or something of what Mahomes can do. So, when you have two superstar quarterbacks like that, it’s going to be a fun game.”

The Ravens have cruised through their first two games, crushing the Browns and cruising by the Texans.

The matchup is being billed as a QB vs. QB affair with Mahomes and Jackson in the spotlight. However, Jackson is only focused on what he can contribute, since he can’t slow down Mahomes.

“I don’t have to focus on Mahomes. I’ve got to focus on their defense, I’ve got to focus on scoring, I’ve got to focus on my job,” Jackson told reporters. “My defense has to worry about him.”

The game is also a battle of two of the best head coaches in the league in Andy Reid and John Harbaugh. Harbaugh worked under Reid for a decade in Philadelphia as an assistant.

“Just a great guy, a great person, a great family man,” Harbaugh said of Reid this week. “He’s a really good football coach — a lot of wisdom, a lot of common sense, good judgement. I kind of learned that from him. The way he operates, he’s a very thoughtful type of guy. I just love him, love his family. I have a lot of respect for him.”

The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 54 points.