Chiefs vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s a possible Super Bowl preview as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Saints online:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Kansas City and New Orleans

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Chiefs vs Saints live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Saints live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Saints live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Chiefs vs Saints live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Chiefs vs Saints live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chiefs vs Saints live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Chiefs vs Saints Preview

The Chiefs are rolling and looking for their ninth win in a row as they take on the Saints on Sunday. Kansas City’s last five wins have come by one-score, but they’ve managed to get it done.

Much of that is because of MVP front runner Patrick Mahomes, who has passed for 4,208 yards and 33 touchdown this season. The defending Super Bowl MVP has tossed just five interception.

On the New Orleans side, the story is all about injuries. The team is expected to have future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees back, but will be without All-Pro wide receive Michael Thomas, who is dealing with an ankle injury and was put on injured reserve.

“I’m proud of him because I know it’s been a grind working back,” Saints coach Sean Payton said last week. “He’s still trying to get to 100%. Obviously, the injury he had was significant. But, man, he’s come up with some big plays here. And for a quarterback new in the lineup, to have that target and someone who’s gonna come down with the ball, make plays, that’s a big deal.”

Brees had 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, but is ready to return to the field.

“He’s looked good. He feels good,” Payton said. “We were encouraged at the start of the week. We wanted to see how it felt as he went through a full practice week, and he’s done a good job.”

Brees presents a much different challenge than Taysom Hill, a mobile QB who was filling in during his time away.

“No question they’re different,” said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who in 2012 held the same position in New Orleans. “You’re talking about a future Hall of Famer (in Brees) and a guy (in Hill) that’s playing really good football that gives us the added threat of running the ball.

“We need to defend the scheme,” Spagnuolo added. “They do really well with whoever they put back there. There’s a lot of other weapons there besides the guy that gets the ball on the snap.”

Mahomes is embracing facing off against Brees

“You want to play against those great quarterbacks that you watched growing up that were kind of guys that you looked up to and the way they played the game,” Mahomes said before the Saints announced Brees’ return on Friday.

Kansas City is a 3-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 52.5 points. The Chiefs are 0-5 against the spread in their last 5 games.The total has gone under in five of New Orleans’ last six games.