Christmas Eve Mass 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican City is a holiday tradition — though it hasn’t actually taken place at midnight since 2008. But because of the time difference, it airs in the United States from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET/PT on Christmas Eve on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Christmas Eve Mass 2020 streaming online for free:

Christmas Eve Mass 2020 Preview

The annual Christmas Eve Midnight Mass has aired on NBC for decades. But in Rome, it hasn’t taken place at midnight since 2008. In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI moved the mass to 10 p.m. and then in 2013, Pope Francis moved it to 9:30 p.m. local time. However, this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Italy has a 10 p.m. curfew and therefore Pope Francis announced earlier this year that the mass would be held at 7:30 p.m. local time so that attendees could be home before curfew.

However, the time difference means that NBC can air the mass at midnight. It starts at 11:30 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m. ET/PT. Ahead of the mass, the pope posted a message about the meaning of Christmas on the Vatican website. It reads:

Christmas invites us to reflect, on the one hand, on the drama of history, in which men and women, wounded by sin, ceaselessly search for truth, the search for mercy, and the search for redemption; and, on the other hand, on the goodness of God, who has come towards us to communicate to us the Truth that saves and to make us sharers in His friendship and His life. And this gift of life: this is pure grace, not by any merit of our own. There is a Holy Father who says: “But look there, over there, there: seek your merit and you will find nothing other than grace”. Everything is grace, a gift of grace. And this gift of grace, we receive it through the simplicity and humanity of Christmas, and it can remove from our hearts and minds the pessimism that has spread even more nowadays as a result of the pandemic. We can overcome that sense of disquieting bewilderment, not letting ourselves be overwhelmed by defeats and failures, in the rediscovered awareness that that humble and poor Child, hidden away and helpless, is God Himself, made man for us. The Second Vatican Council, in a famous passage from the Constitution on the Church in the Modern World, tells us that this event concerns every one of us: “For by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man. He worked with human hands, He thought with a human heart, acted by human choice, and loved with a human heart. Born of the Virgin Mary, He has truly been made one of us, like us in all things except sin” (Pastoral Constitution Gaudium et Spes, 22). But Jesus was born two thousand years ago, what does this have to do with me? It affects you, and me, each one of us. Jesus is one of us: God, in Jesus, is one of us.

The 2020 Christmas Eve Midnight Mass airs Thursday, December 24 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET/PT on NBC.