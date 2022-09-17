Cincinnati vs Miami Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Victory Bell is on the line when Cincinnati and Miami-Ohio meet for their annual rivalry game on Saturday afternoon.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Cincinnati vs Miami Football 2022 Preview

Play

Bearcats HC Luke Fickell talks to media ahead of Miami(OH) video via BearcatsTV Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell 2022-09-13T20:59:41Z

When the Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Miami OH Redhawks, the Bearcats are favored to win by over three touchdowns.

In his pre-game press conference, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell acknowledged the historical significance of the game. According to GoBearcats.com, this is the 126th game in the rivalry between these two schools, making it the second-oldest rivalry in college football. The series is tied 59-59-7 and despite Cincinnati winning the last 15 games, it hasn’t taken a lead in the series since 1915.

“First and foremost, it’s about respect,” Fickell said in his press conference. “As (the players) are here longer, they’ll know much more. Every freshman will hear 59-59-7 and that we haven’t had the lead since 1915. That doesn’t mean they understand, or they know the history of Miami (OH) and us, but as their time through the years here, they will know first and foremost, whatever rivalry, it’s about respect, and then they will know a lot more about it. That’s where I think the traditionalist in me wants that because it helps me to teach and helps grow our kids to understand the significant things about college football in general.”

He went on to say that rivalries are what college football special.

“I’m a big traditionalist, and I love rivalries,” Fickell said. “I think that’s what makes college football, and I think that’s the uniqueness of it… I think that, for me, I would love to continue the traditions that still are really important to me. A few years ago, I was asked when (we) went to the 1-1-1 where they were going to play at a neutral site. I was asked, ‘Hey, is there something we would ever think about getting out of this?’ I don’t know why we would; this is history. This is this is a big part of it, our close in proximity, whatever the other things that people think you should do, I think the uniqueness of making sure our young men understand about our program and in the history of our program, it gives us a great avenue into doing that.

“It reminds me every year, based on what I’m doing about respect to the rivalry to really kind of show and study a little bit more of the history and to give that to those guys. So, if I have a choice, we would continue this rivalry is as long as we possibly can.”

The Cincinnati vs Miami OH game kicks off Saturday, September 17 at noon Eastern on ESPNU.