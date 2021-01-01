Clemson vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

It all comes down to this for Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields as the No. 2 Clemson Tigers (10-1) square off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) in the Sugar Bowl Friday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Clemson vs Ohio State Sugar Bowl Preview

This will be a big game for quarterback Justin Fields, who had the worst outing ever as a starter in the Big Ten Championship against Northwestern. Fields threw for a career-low 114 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Fields’ 44.4 rating was his lowest as a starter in two seasons at Ohio State, and it was his first game under center in which he did not throw a touchdown pass.

Considering he is a projected top-three pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, this game could be huge for the Ohio State quarterback’s future.

“He’s very confident. I mean, he’s a great football player. This guy, he’s going to be a top‑two pick, top‑three pick. I can’t imagine he wouldn’t be. He can do it all. It’s another year in the system. He’s just a dangerous guy. He’s got great confidence. He understands it. He creates a lot of conflict because of his ability to run the ball,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about Fields, per USA Today.

“There’s no question Ohio State is good enough to beat us. They’re good enough to beat anybody…They’re good enough to be the national champion. That’s not a question at all,” Swinney added.

The Buckeyes have their own daunting task ahead: containing the projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and one of the nation’s best running backs in Travis Etienne. Lawrence has 2,753 yards, 22 passing touchdowns, seven rushing scores and four interceptions in his nine starts on the season, while Etienne has 1,406 total yards and 15 total touchdowns on season.

“I think he (Lawrence) and Etienne are two of the most dynamic players in college football, and probably in the history of college football,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day told the media. “In terms of [Trevor] Lawrence’s ability to run, he’s very athletic. When they need him to run, they’re smart about how they do it. And, no, it didn’t really surprise me all that much. I know that he had a great day against us and opened up and ran away from some of our guys. That was very impressive as well. Very, very dynamic offense.”

After scoring 35 or more points in its first five games, OSU managed just 22 against a tough Northwestern defense. Clemson allowed 17.5 points a game on defense, so Fields and the Buckeyes offense will face another extremely tough task here. On defense, Ohio State surrendered 21 points a game, and they’ll be taking on a Clemson team that has averaged 44.9 points per contest all season.

The Tigers enter this game as 7.5 point favorites.