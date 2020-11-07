Clemson vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch For Free

The Clemson Tigers (7-0) will head to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-0) in what promises to be one of the most important games of the year for both teams.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.

Clemson vs Notre Dame Preview

The Tigers will be at a huge disadvantage in this one, as starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be sidelined due to COVID-19 regulations, but head coach Dabo Swinney says Lawrence will be there to help his backup DJ Uiagalelei as much as possible. “He’s an incredibly knowledgeable guy and he’s been there, so he’ll be able to bring a great presence to D.J.,” coach Swinney told ESPN. “He’s got a great mind and great eyes, so he’s going to be Coach Lawrence.”

Coach Lawrence’s backup DJ Uiagalelei certainly did well in his absence last week. Uiagalelei completed 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns, and he also added a rushing score for good measure. He’ll need to be at his best against an Irish defense that ranks No. 5 in the nation in scoring defense, giving up a measly 10.3 points a game. Notre Dame is allowing 267.2 total yards a game (that’s eighth in the FBS)

On defense, the Tigers are ranked 13th in the nation, giving up 15.6 points a game. They’ll face an extremely difficult task this week, when they face one of the staunchest o-lines in college football.

As usual, the Fighting Irish have a stellar offensive line protecting senior quarterback Ian Book, who has been solid yet somewhat inconsistent so far this season. Book has seven touchdown passes for 1,225 yards and an interception, but he has also missed a few opportunities in the passing game.

Thus, like they have all season, the Irish will likely lean heavily on running backs Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree. Notre Dame is averaging 232 yards, 5.1 yards per carry, and three touchdowns per game on the ground, so it’ll be up to Clemson’s defensive line and linebacking corps to contain them, or they could be in for a long afternoon.

Head coach Brian Kelly said this week that his team has also been talking about and preparing for another, very different intangible: the possibility Clemson could steal their signs.

“We’ve gotta do a great job so that we don’t tip anything off,” Kelly told the media this week. “If that’s wristbanding more or doing other things, we’re looking at all those alternatives…I think you have to be cognizant of it and be aware of it,” Kelly said of Clemson stealing signals. “There’s no question it’s something that we are dealing with. We’ve lived it and we’re prepared for it.”