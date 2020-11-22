Clemson vs Pitt Men’s Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It all comes down to this: The Clemson Tigers (7-2-1) and the Pitt Panthers (7-0) will clash in the 2020 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship game Sunday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Clemson vs Pitt online for free:

Clemson vs Pitt Preview

Virginia won the tournament last year, so a new champion will be crowned after this match. Pitt is the top-ranked team in the tourney, with the Tigers ranked second after coming out on top in a tough south region. The Tigers finished with a 3-2-1 record in the ACC, while finishing 7-2-1 overall, while Pitt hasn’t lost all season, so the Tigers are the definite underdogs here.

Clemson got this far by eking out a close 2-1 win against last year’s champs in the semis. Kimarni Smith gave the Tigers their first goal in the 23rd minute. Virginia tied it up late in the 85th minute, but a penalty kick off the foot of Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador found the net just two minutes later, giving the Tigers the win and an opportunity to be ACC champs.

Smith officially tied the ACC Championship record for goals in a tournament with the goal, his fourth of the tournament. He also has nine points so far in the tourney, and two more would tie another championship record.

The No. 1 seed Panthers will make their first-ever appearance in the championship, and they enter this one on a roll. Pitt handily beat No. 3 Notre Dame, 3-1, and they did it with solid teamwork and smart strikes.

Veljko Petkovic scored the team’s first goal in the 21st minute against the Irish, and sophomore Raphael Crivello followed that up by doling out an impressive pass to Valentin Noel, who netted his seventh goal of the season in the 34th minute. It was Noel’s fifth goal in as many games, and his seventh of the season.

Petkovic put the icing on the cake 10 minutes later, scoring his second of the game, a 44th minute stunner from 25 feet. Pitt keeper Nico Campuzano had six saves in the win, allowing only a Jack Lynn penalty kick to sneak in at the 87th minute. Campuzano will be key again here against an underdog Tigers team with nothing to lose.

This will be the second straight year the two top teams in the conference will face off in the ACC championship.