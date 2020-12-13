Clippers vs Lakers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Lakers will see the Clippers for a second time during a condensed NBA preseason as they meet up on Sunday at Staples Center.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Lakers online for free:

Clippers vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers did not have most of their big guns for their first preseason matchup against the Clippers on Friday, but still managed to come away with the 87-81 in a defensive struggle. Four Lakers were in double-figures, led by Talen Horton-Tucker’s 19 points.

It’s a sign of things to come for the 20-year-old Horton-Tucker, according to his head coach.

“I would say he continues to impress,” Vogel said. “The young man has a great attitude, a great spirit, comes to work every day with humility. He just goes out there and kicks peoples’ butts, quite frankly. He’s a heckuva talent.

“He’s had a great two days here, I’m coaching him harder than a lot of the veterans because I think he’s got a chance to be really good for us immediately. I couldn’t be happier with the start that he’s off to.”

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have expressed caution when it comes to their preseason workload. Their statuses for Sunday are still undecided.

“I just want to make sure I’m good to go,” Davis told reporters. “I don’t want to rush into anything. We’ve seen, unfortunately, how football went with no preseason, shorter season, and a lot of injuries happen. You don’t kind of want that same thing. So I’m going build up the right way. Coach has been doing a great job of doing that with our team, building up the right way.”

The Clippers didn’t give their stars a heavy workload, but would have liked to see a better result in their first action since the bubble, especially offensively. However, 19 different players received minutes, so the Clippers are focused on getting their rotation in order before the regular season begins on Dec. 22 against — guess who — the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul George led the way for the Clippers with 10 points in their preseason debut. Kawhi Leonard

“Obviously it’s a lot different this year,” Clippers star Kawhi Leonard said. “Last year we built continuity us going through the season, going through ups and downs. This year we’re playing in the first preseason game. We didn’t play last year in the first preseason game, either of us. We didn’t practice the first practice.

One of the changes first-year head coach Tyronn Lue is trying to make is moving veteran Serge Ibaka into the starting lineup at center for Ivica Zubca.

“I feel like [Serge Ibaka] could be the starter,” Lue told reporters. “[Ivica Zubac] has started the last couple years and done a great job… Right now, tonight we went with Serge, and we’re going to continue to see how that goes.”