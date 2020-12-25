How to Watch Clippers vs Nuggets Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets meet up in a much-anticipated rematch in the finale of Christmas Day NBA action.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN, while the other NBA Christmas games will be on either ESPN or ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Nuggets–and every NBA Christmas game–online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Clippers vs Nuggets and all the other NBA Christmas games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the games on ESPN. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Clippers vs Nuggets and other NBA Christmas games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the games on ESPN. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Clippers vs Nuggets and all other NBC Christmas games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the games on ESPN. You can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Clippers vs Nuggets Preview

The last time the Clippers and Nuggets met up it was inside the bubble, with Denver finishing off a 3-1 comeback against the heavily favored LA squad. The Nuggets went on to face the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, but were upended 4-1.

The Nuggets dropped their opener is somewhat shocking fashion to the Sacramento Kings, falling on a last-second, overtime tip-in. Denver was led by Nikola Jokic, who recorded a massive triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists.

As good as last season was for the Nuggets, head coach Mike Malone is making sure his team does not rest on their laurels.

“As great as last season was — I’m going to keep saying this — that season is over,” Malone said. “That was a different team. Yes, we have our core back, but we have seven new players. As great as it was to win our division, to get to the Western Conference Finals, to comeback from two 3-1 deficits; starting tonight, who cares? That’s over.”

One team that might still care is the Clippers, a team that shook things up in the offseasonafter coming up short of a championship. LA parted ways with long-time coach Doc Rivers and brought in some new faces in Serge Ibaka, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum.

The Clippers looked sharp in their opener against the Lakers, riding the hot hand of Paul George (33 points) to the victory. The Clippers spent their pregame watching the Lakers pick up their championship rings.

“Our focus was on us,” Lue said. “The Lakers, they deserved that ring. They had a great year, and you can’t take nothing away from them. Our focus wasn’t really on the Lakers. They were the best team last year, so congratulations to them again, but now we’re moving on.”

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard added 26 points in the win and insisted that his squad is starting with a fresh slate, erasing the disappointments of last season.

“We’re not thinking about last year,” Leonard said. “It’s a different team. I’m just happy that we kept playing basketball the right way. Even if we lost the lead, we turned around and kept playing our basketball. We ran our offense, and that’s what we take pride in tonight. Everybody had each other’s back and was staying positive.”

The Clippers are a 2.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 224 points.