CMA Awards 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 54th annual Country Music Association Awards are airing live Wednesday, November 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2020 CMA Awards online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 CMA Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 CMA Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2020 CMA Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

2020 CMA Awards Preview

Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will take the stage together for an emotional, groundbreaking tribute performance. Rucker will also take the stage with Lady A. Additional performances include Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett featuring McEntire, Hillary Scott, and Chris Tomlin. The 54th Annual CMA Awards will mark the first time the biggest names in country music will come together — safely, all in one room — this year. In celebratory fashion, this year’s show will honor the very best in the genre and deliver an unparalleled evening of entertainment and surprises.

“We are thrilled to have this incredible group of artists taking the stage at the CMA Awards this year! It is a privilege to bring these live performances to our viewing audience with the energy and excitement that the CMA Awards are known for,” says CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “And although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment. It will be an honor to bring the biggest country stars in the world together – in one room – for the first time this year. You won’t want to miss it!”

This year’s performers range from all-time CMA Awards record breakers to those enjoying their first-ever nomination. Two-time CMA Awards nominee this year Barrett will be joined by Puth, making his CMA Awards debut to perform Barrett’s CMA Single of the Year-nominated, “I Hope.” Two-time nominee this year Thomas Rhett performs his CMA Musical Event of the Year-nominated, “Be A Light,” alongside McEntire, Scott and Tomlin. McEntire will also be joined by Rucker for a show-stopping collaboration, while Rucker enlists nominees Lady A to perform his new single “Beers & Sunshine.”

With two nominations this year, Church will perform “Hell of a View,” while six-time nominated Combs will perform “Cold As You.” Nominees Florida Georgia Line will perform “Long Live,” while Lambert, this year’s top nominee with seven nominations, will perform “Settling Down” from her CMA Album of the Year-nominated album “Wildcard.” Reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and three-time nominee this year McBryde will perform “One Night Standards” from her CMA Album of the Year-nominated album “Never Will.” Morris, a five-time nominee this year, will perform her CMA Single and Song of the Year-nominated “The Bones.” And nominees Rascal Flatts will take the stage to perform “Bless the Broken Road.”

Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Jenee Fleenor, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, Keith Urban and Morgan Wallen are set to take the star-studded stage on Country Music’s Biggest Night™. Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” will broadcast live from Nashville’s Music City Center, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life next Wednesday night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months,” says Robert Deaton, CMA Awards executive producer. “As safety is our top priority, we have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fully transform Music City Center into a breathtaking setup that resembles the very first ‘CMA Awards Banquet & Show’ from 1967 and ensures our nominees, performers and their guests a fully safe and physically distant environment. We are honored, in this very challenging time, to help provide an escape and deliver a live awards show experience unlike any other this year.”

Nominees this year including Brothers Osborne, reigning CMA Musician of the Year Fleenor, and reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and previously announced performer Ashley McBryde will come together with Aldean and Bentley for the first time to perform an epic, multisong opening tribute to Charlie Daniels.

