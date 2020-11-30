CMA Country Christmas 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Annual holiday music special CMA Country Christmas returns for its 11th year, airing Monday, November 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of CMA Country Christmas 2020 online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch CMA Country Christmas 2020 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch CMA Country Christmas 2020 live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch CMA Country Christmas 2020 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CMA Country Christmas 2020 Preview

CMA Country Christmas 2020 with Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins (Exclusive)Media Personality Noah Wilson takes viewers on set of 'CMA Country Christmas' with special appearances by Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Dan + Shay, Lady A, Florida Georgia Line, Lindsey Stirling, Kelsea Ballerini and Gabby Barrett. “CMA Country Christmas” taps into the nostalgia and magic of the holiday season with performances from Kelsea Ballerini (“Santa Baby”),… 2020-11-28T20:02:02Z

This year’s CMA Country Christmas will look a bit different due to COVID-19, but the intimate, at-home setting will be a throwback to classic holiday specials of the past. Hosted by husband-and-wife team, country superstar Thomas Rhett and New York Times bestselling author Lauren Akins, it will feature performances of new and original songs as well as traditional Christmas favorites.

CMA Country Christmas taps into the nostalgia and magic of the holiday season with performances from Kelsea Ballerini (“Santa Baby”), Gabby Barrett (“The First Noel”), Lady A (“Wonderful Christmastime” and “Little Saint Nick”), Little Big Town (“Christmas Time Is Here”), Tim McGraw (“It Wasn’t His Child”), and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling (What Child Is This?”). With a nod to the present, the special also includes three world television premieres from Dan + Shay (“Christmas Isn’t Christmas”), Florida Georgia Line (“Lit This Year”), and Thomas Rhett (“Christmas In The Country”).

“The idea for this year’s show was to do a throwback of the great Christmas specials of the 1960s and 1970s,” said executive producer Robert Deaton in a press release. “Andy Williams, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra all had classic Christmas specials where the viewer was invited into the homes of the host to celebrate the holiday like a best friend coming to visit. That was what we wanted to create for this year’s show. Instead of a big flashy production, we took a page from those iconic specials to say, ‘Come relax, and let’s celebrate the holiday together.’”

Filmed for the first time without a live audience this past September, “CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association.

Other ABC holiday programming includes the Disney Holiday Singalong on November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, The Great Christmas Light Fight premiering on December 9, Shrek the Halls on December 18, The Sound of Music on December 20, and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration on December 25, which is Disney’s annual Christmas celebration that airs Christmas morning on ABC and features heartwarming stories and amazing celebrity performances.

CMA Country Christmas 2020 airs Monday, November 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

