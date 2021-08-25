How to Watch Charley Pride CMT Special Online

The latest music showcase coming to TV is “CMT Giants: Charley Pride,” premiering Wednesday, August 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CMT.

'CMT Giants: Charley Pride' Preview





Darius Rucker Performs Charley Pride’s "Someone Loves You Honey" | CMT Giants Get a sneak at the CMT Giants: Charley Pride special with Darius Rucker’s beautiful rendition of "Someone Loves You Honey”! Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf #CharleyPride #DariusRucker #CMT SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: bit.ly/2EUv0Nc For updates on all things country, follow CMT! CMT News… 2021-08-18T21:00:21Z

This 90-minute special boasts a star-studded roster of some of the biggest names in country music coming together to celebrate “the extraordinary life and legacy of trailblazing country music titan Charley Pride,” according to the CMT press release.

Pride died in December 2020 at the age of 86 due to complications with COVID-19, just one month after receiving the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The press release continues:

“CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride” brings together Charley’s superstar friends and some of the biggest names in music today to celebrate his most legendary hits, including Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, son Dion Pride, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Gladys Knight, Jimmie Allen, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs featuring Robert Randolph + Reyna Roberts, Mickey Guyton and Wynonna Judd. Special guests Neal McCoy, Nolan Ryan, Reba, Ronnie Milsap, and Charley’s wife Rozene Pride, also appear to share their personal memories and reflect on Charley’s lasting legacy, which are blended alongside rare archival photos, interviews and performances, with clips and commentary from Charley Pride himself. Charley Pride celebrated more than 50 years as a recording artist, enjoying one of the most successful careers in the history of country music and is credited with helping to break color barriers by becoming the first black superstar within the genre. A true living legend, he sold tens of millions of records worldwide with his large repertoire of hits. A three-time Grammy award and Recording Academy “Lifetime Achievement Award” winner, Pride garnered no less than 36 chart-topping country hits, including “Kiss An Angel Good Morning,” a massive No. 1 crossover hit that sold over a million singles and helped Pride land the Country Music Association’s “Entertainer of the Year” award in 1971 and the “Top Male Vocalist” awards of 1971 and 1972. A proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, Pride performed concerts worldwide and has toured the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand over the last several years. He received the Crossroads Of American Music Award At the 2019 Grammy Museum Mississippi Gala in November of 2019, and the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award one year later in November 2020.

“It’s an incredibly great honor to celebrate Charley Pride’s career from the perspective of those who knew him best – his friends, family and peers,” said Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer, CMT, in a statement. “As a true ‘giant’ in country music, Charley serves as an inspiration for present and future artists, and his legendary career transcends barriers with music that stands the test of time.”

Shared Rozene Pride: “I am delighted to have so many giants in the business celebrate the legacy of Pride. He would have been so happy to see the artists give so generously of their time and talent honoring him. This truly is a testament to the impact that he had on the country music community for so many years.”

“CMT Giants: Charley Pride,” premieres Wednesday, August 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CMT.