How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs Troy Football 2020

The No. 13-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-0) will put their undefeated record on the line when they face the Troy Trojans (5-5) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy Saturday.

Coastal Carolina vs Troy Preview

Fresh from a dramatic 22-17 victory over Zach Wilson and BYU, Coastal managed to eke out a victory despite passing for just 85 yards. The Chanticleers did it on the ground against the Cougars, rushing for 281 yards. The game came down to the final seconds, with Coastal ending things with an impressive goal line stand.

Offensive lineman Trey Carter said after the game that his team is not one to lie down for any opponent. “We’ve got a tough, tough scrappy offensive line. We’re not huge guys,” Carter said, adding: “But we’re going to get after you.”

The Chanticleers aren’t too happy about their game this weekend against Troy, however. Initially postponed due to issues with COVID-19 on the Trojans’ part, CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell isn’t happy about the additional travel now required. This hurts Coastal, as they would have initially had this weekend off to prepare for Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Championship next Saturday. Louisiana will have had a full two weeks of preparation, which Chadwell doesn’t like.

“We’re going to play a game that means nothing to anybody really as far as the big scheme except us. It can only hurt us. It can’t help anybody else, it only hurts Coastal,” Chadwell said, adding: “It’s a respect thing to be honest with you, and our players have seen who respects us and who doesn’t, so we’ll go out and do our best to win the game.”

For their part, the Trojans are coming off a 29-0 route of South Alabama last weekend. The win ended a three-game skid for Troy, and quarterback Gunnar Watson had a solid overall game, a good sign for the team moving forward. Watson went 34-41 for 297 yards, and he was aided by a ground game that has been doing it by committee.

“I do think our energy level for the amount of weeks we’ve been going at this is pretty good,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “For instance Kimani Vidal, our running back, came back where he had not played in really three weeks, and he had fresh legs and looked good and was very healthy.”

When these two teams met last year, Coastal won in a close one, 36-35.