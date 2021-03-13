How to Watch Colgate vs Lafayette Football 2021

Patriot League Football is back! Lafayette and Colgate take the field for the first time in over a year on Saturday when the conference kicks off their 2021 Spring Football campaign.

Colgate vs Lafayette Preview

After over a year off the field, the Lafayette Leopards and the Colgate Raiders kick-off their 2021 Spring Football season on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fisher Stadium in Easton, Pa.

The FCS fall season was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, which led to an extended offseason for the Patriot League teams. The league will be holding an abbreviated season this spring, breaking the conference into two three-team divisions (sans Georgetown, who elected to not play this season). The North Division will feature Colgate, Fordham and Holy Cross, while the South Division will consist of Lafayette, Lehigh and Bucknell. Each team will play four conference opponents and the season will conclude with a conference championship game between the two division winners on April 17th hosted by the top-seeded team.

Lafayette finished second in the Patriot League in 2019 with a 4-2 record (4-8 overall). The Leopards won four out of their last five conference games, including the last contest against their archrival Lehigh, 17-16, on Nov. 23, 2019. Lafayette enters this season as the Patriot League’s fourth-ranked team in the preseason poll.

The Leopards’ stingy defense will be led by junior defensive lineman Malik Hamm, who was named Patriot League Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-3, 260-pound DL led the team in 2019 with 8.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss. Hamm was named to Athlon Sports’ Spring 2021 Preseason FCS All-America Team in February.

Three players will be vying to take snaps under center this season for Lafayette, as seniors Sean O’Malley and Cole Northrup compete with freshman Rent Montie, an all-state QB from Florida, for the quarterback position.

Colgate enters the new season as the second choice to win the conference in the preseason poll. The Raiders are coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2019, where they finished 3-3 in Patriot League play. Their last game was against a familiar foe, Lafayette, on Nov. 16, 2019, where the Raiders blanked the Leopards, 16-0.

Colgate’s dual-threat senior quarterback Grant Breneman completed 146-of-240 passes and threw for five touchdowns during the 2019 season. Breneman also carried the ball 120 times, rushing for 212 yards and two TDs.

There will be a limited number of spectators allowed to attend this weekend’s game. Beginning on Saturday, Lafayette Athletics will permit two guests per Lafayette student-athlete, families of coaches and a limited number of Lafayette faculty, staff and on-campus students for outdoor sporting events.