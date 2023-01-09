How to Watch College Football National Championship Game Online

The NCAA college football season is coming to a close with the national title game between TCU and Georgia on Monday night.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Georgia vs TCU streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Georgia vs TCU Preview

It’s a bit of a David vs Goliath battle in the national title game when the 3-seed Texas Christian University Horned Frogs take on the 1-seed University of Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are undefeated so far on the season, going 14-0 on their way to the title game. The Horned Frogs are 13-1, with their only loss coming in overtime against Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.

Georgia is favored to defend its 2022 championship by 12.5 points, which would be the first back-to-back champ since the college football playoff started in the 2014-2015 season. But that doesn’t mean TCU won’t put up a good fight.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, who won Coach of the Year honors in his first season at TCU this year, said in his pre-game press conference that his players have some “extra motivation” to win because of how they have surpassed expectations this year.

“You’ve got to play hard, keep your head down, keep grinding, do the little things right to give yourself a chance to play well every week. We come into this game with a lot of motivation, obviously. It’s been a long season. We’ve exceeded expectations, at least externally, and so anytime you do that there’s always a little bit of extra motivation,” said Dykes, adding, “I think that if you had asked us before the season started, would we play for a national championship, most of us probably didn’t think that we would.”

He continued, “I think the Cinderella label probably started to wear off a little bit after the three-game gauntlet where we had to play three or four on the road, West Virginia, Texas, and Baylor. I think at that point our guys started to believe, okay, we’re a real football team and we’re a battle-hardened team and we’ve had to overcome some adversity. And you know what? We have a chance to make a run.”

Dykes also said he knows that beating Georgia is going to be a tall order.

“Obviously I have tremendous respect for the Southeastern Conference. Tremendous respect for Georgia getting to this point undefeated. I know they’ve played a great schedule. It’s been an outstanding year for those guys. I want to congratulate Coach Smart and their entire program. They’re obviously an outstanding football team. And we look forward to playing them on Monday night … They’re just a team that really doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses. So that’s the thing about them,” said Dykes, adding, “It will be a big challenge for us. But our players have been able to overcome challenges all year. And we’re excited about an opportunity to try to do it again.”

The TCU vs Georgia national title game kicks off Monday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.