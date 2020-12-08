Colorado vs Tennessee Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) will head to Knoxville to take on the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) Tuesday.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be on SEC Network Plus. That’s a streaming-only option that can be watched via ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch.

If you don’t have cable, here are some other ways you can watch Colorado vs Tennessee:

Colorado vs Tennessee Preview

Due to complications from the coronavirus, this game nearly didn’t happen. The Volunteers had multiple positive COVID-19 tests in late November, forcing them to delay the start of the season while canceling their first two games. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes was among several members of the team tested who tested positive, and Colorado head coach Tad Boyle spoke this week about how they still managed to play a game.

“A lot of credit goes to Nate Tomlinson and Kim English,” Boyle said this week heading into the game. “Obviously Rick Barnes and I were (involved) as well, but Nate and Kim were the original brain trust behind getting this game together. Obviously they worked together and they’re good friends and they played against each other. It’s really a cool relationship that they have. It just worked out.”

English a Tennessee assistant, and Tomlinson, CU’s Director of Player Development, worked together to squeeze the contest in. “Our guys are excited,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “There’s no doubt. We just hope that we can get through what we’ve got to get through and have the best team on the court every night we go out. I think that’s what they want to see, too.”

Seniors John Fulkerson and Yves Pons are two of four returning starters for the Volunteers, and they should lead the way for this squad again this season. Pons averaged 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds last season, while Fulkerson scored 13.7 points and 5.9 boards a game.

“Those guys are very authentic in the way they lead, and you can lead in a lot of different ways,” Barnes said about Pons and Fulkerson. “They lead by the way they walk and the way they talk and the way they go about their business every single day. If we tell those guys we want something done, they get it done.”

The Buffaloes are coming off a 76-58 win over Kansas State on November 27. Guard McKinley Wright IV led the way for Colorado, scoring 24 points while also adding five rebounds and five assists. Maddox Daniels was the only other player averaging in double figures for the Buffaloes, chipping in 10 points in the win.

Colorado will be underdogs in this one, but if they come out firing on all cylinders while playing stingy defense, they have a shot at an upset. The Vols are 2-0 all-time against the Buffaloes.