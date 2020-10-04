Colts vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Two streaking teams will clash at Soldier Field Sunday when the surprising 3-0 Chicago Bears host the 2-1 Indianapolis Colts.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Colts vs Bears online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Indianapolis and Chicago

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Colts vs Bears live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Indianapolis and Chicago

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Colts vs Bears live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Indianapolis and Chicago

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Colts vs Bears live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Colts vs Bears live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Colts vs Bears live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Colts vs Bears Preview

The Nick Foles Era begins in Chicago this week, as Foles takes over for the now-benched Mitch Trubisky. Foles entered the game with just under 10 minutes in the third quarter last week, and he looked incredibly effective operating Matt Nagy’s offense, leading the team to an incredible 30-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The former Super Bowl MVP finished the game with 188 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception, and he’ll now go up against someone who may know him better than anyone: Colts head coach Frank Reich.

“He was the one who really figured me out as a player,” Foles said about Reich this week. Reich served as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl with Foles under center in 2017. “They just threw some plays out there one day and said, ‘Just go play these plays — we studied you, and these are the plays you do,’” Foles said. “And sure enough, something triggered inside of me. And he figured me out as a player.”

How much of an advantage this familiarity will help Indianapolis remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on Foles in his debut as the team’s starter.

The Colts have won two-in-a-row after losing their first game to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they currently boast the best overall defense in football. Indy has given up just 225.3 yards and 15 points a game so far, and they’ll be facing a Bears team that has been far better running the ball this year than they were in 2019. Chicago is currently 11th in the league in rushing yards per game, and David Montgomery has been solid in his second season.

On offense, Indy is gaining a hefty 384 yards a game, and they’re averaging 28 points per contest, but they’ve also benefitted from a defense prone to pick-sixes. For his part, Reich is concerned with what Chicago could be bringing on defense.

“Just very well-coached, disciplined, really good at disguise on the backend,” Reich said about the Bears this week. “Coverage-wise, they do a really good job. Then pressure wise with the personnel that they have … they can bring exotic blitzes, but that’s not what they major in. They major in kind of five-man pressures because they like their defensive front so they’re just trying to get one-on-ones to get the win up front.”

Some of the game’s key matchups will be good ones, and they’ll be won in the trenches. Anthony Castonzo, Braden Smith and Quenton Nelson will be going up against Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack, and rookie Jaylon Johnson could be tested in a big way against T.Y. Hilton. If the Colts o-line can control the likes of Mack, Hicks and Robert Quinn, it’s hard to see Chicago walking out 4-0. Still, this is a Bears team that has had two 16+ point fourth quarter comebacks in the first three weeks, so never say never.