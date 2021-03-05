How to Watch Coming 2 America Online for Free

Thirty-three years after the original Coming to America film burst on the scene comes the highly-anticipated sequel Coming 2 America, which will be available Friday, March 5 on Amazon Prime.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch Coming 2 America right here.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the movie.

Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then head here to watch Coming 2 America.

Additionally, you can watch the movie on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the movie. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch Coming 2 America on your computer right here, or you can watch on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘Coming 2 America’ Preview

Coming 2 America – Official TrailerSet in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Available March 5th on Prime Video.… 2020-12-22T14:59:46Z

In 1988, Eddie Murphy created and starred in Coming to America, a comedy film about Akeem Joffer (Murphy), the crown prince of the wealthy (fictional) African country Zamunda. He was supposed to be in an arranged marriage but left for the United States in order to find an independent woman who would love him for who he was inside and not because of his royal status.

The film co-starred Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Shari Headley, Eriq La Salle, Frankie Faison, Louie Anderson, Don Ameche, and Ralph Bellamy — plus featured some then-unknowns named Samuel L. Jackson and Cuba Gooding Jr.

The sequel stars Murphy and Hall in their original roles who now embark on a new journey around the world and ending up back in New York. The sequel adds Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, and Morgan Freeman to the cast.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come,” added producer Kevin Misher.

In an interview with the New York Times, Murphy and Hall admitted they never wanted to do a sequel but this was just too good to pass up.

“We never thought about doing a sequel. The way the story ended was kind of like, ‘And they lived happily ever after,'” said Murphy. “Then all this time passed and the movie became this cult thing. Catchphrases from the movie start working their way into the culture. Stores turning themselves into McDowell’s. I see Beyoncé and Jay-Z dressed up like the Zamunda characters for Halloween … all that made me start thinking, maybe we should do a sequel.”

Hall added, “I never thought about it because we had always said we’re going to leave Coming to America where it is. But I text him sometimes when I do my coffee run in the morning, and he says, What are you doing? I think you should read this script now. And I read half of it sitting in his yard. It was so exciting and so good.”

Coming 2 America drops Friday, March 5 on Amazon Prime.