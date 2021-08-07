How to Watch Leicester vs Man City Community Shield in US

Premier League champions Manchester City will square off against FA Cup winners Leicester for the Community Shield on August 7 at Wembley.

Leicester vs Man City Community Shield Preview

Winger Sam Edozie has been a standout for Man City, scoring in each of the team’s friendlies leading up to the 2021-22 season. The 18-year-old phenom has had a lights-out preseason, and his manager, Pep Guardiola, has noticed.

“Like all of them, as a young talent having a special quality, a guy who gets to the box with the intention to score the goal is important for wingers,” Guardiola said about the 18-year-old. “He’s an incredible young player, good pace. Be patient with him. With minutes they play good and this is important.”

One thing to watch for? There have been rumblings Guardiola might be set to unleash Jack Grealish, who recently signed a six-year contract with Man City. “There were a lot of reasons why I decided to come here (to City). Obviously, the manager (Guardiola) was a massive factor in that. Playing under the best manager in the world was something I couldn’t really turn down. … I had a long chat with him (Guardiola) about positions, and it was such a positive chat, and it just shows why I want to play under him.” Grealish said.

On the other side, Leicester may also see some new acquisitions of its own take the field. Boubakary Soumare, Patson Daka and Ryan Bertrand could all see action at some point, although Daka will likely stay on the bench to start. The team will lean on top scorer Jamie Vardy once again here, although he’ll need help.

On the injury front, Wesley Fofana will be out for Leicester with a fractured fibula, while Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden will miss for Man City.

These two squads last played each other on April 3, when Man City walked away with a 2-0 victory over Leicester at King Power Stadium. They will play in front of a partially full crowd at Wembley in this one.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams:

Leicester City Predicted Starting Lineup: (4-3-3) Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Ryan Bertrand, Youri Tielemans, Boubakary Soumare, Dennis Praet, Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

Manchester City Predicted Starting Lineup: (4-3-3): Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riyad Mahrez, Samuel Edozie, Bernardo Silva