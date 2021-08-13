How to Watch Cowboys vs Cardinals Preseason Online Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals are set to clash in a preseason matchup on Friday at State Farm Stadium.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Cardinals, with the options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

—You can watch the game via Amazon if you live in:

Dallas, TX (CBS KTVT-11), Laredo, TX (CBS KYLX-13) or any surrounding markets where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Cowboys vs Cardinals live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

—You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in one of these Cowboys markets:

Dallas, TX (CBS KTVT-11), Austin, TX (NBC KXAN-36), Oklahoma City, OK (NBC KFOR-4), Tulsa, OK (CW KQCW-19.1), Waco, TX (Fox KWKT-44), Tyler, TX (Fox KFXK-51), Wichita Falls, TX (Fox KJTL-18), Abilene, TX (NBC KRBC-9), San Angelo, TX (NBC KSAN-3), Amarillo, TX (Fox KCIT-14), Beaumont, TX (NBC KJAC-12), Victoria, TX (Fox KVCT-19), Corpus Christi, TX (NBC KRIS-6), Harlingen, TX (ABC KRGV-5), Laredo, TX (CBS KYLX-13), Midland, TX (ABC KMID-2), El Paso, TX (NBC KTSM-9), Little Rock, AR (Fox KLRT-16), Fayetteville, AR (Fox KFTA-24), Shreveport, LA (NBC KTAL-6), Monroe, LA (Fox KARD-14)

—You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in one of these Cardinals markets:

Phoenix, AZ (NBC KPNX-12), Albuquerque, NM (ABC KOAT-7)

—You can watch the game on NFL Network via FuboTV if you live out of market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Cardinals live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

—You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in one of these Cowboys markets:

Dallas, TX (CBS KTVT-11), Austin, TX (NBC KXAN-36), Oklahoma City, OK (NBC KFOR-4), Tulsa, OK (CW KQCW-19.1), Waco, TX (Fox KWKT-44), Tyler, TX (Fox KFXK-51), Wichita Falls, TX (Fox KJTL-18), Abilene, TX (NBC KRBC-9), San Angelo, TX (NBC KSAN-3), Amarillo, TX (Fox KCIT-14), Beaumont, TX (NBC KJAC-12), Victoria, TX (Fox KVCT-19), Corpus Christi, TX (NBC KRIS-6), Harlingen, TX (ABC KRGV-5), Laredo, TX (CBS KYLX-13), Midland, TX (ABC KMID-2), El Paso, TX (NBC KTSM-9), Little Rock, AR (Fox KLRT-16), Fayetteville, AR (Fox KFTA-24), Shreveport, LA (NBC KTAL-6), Monroe, LA (Fox KARD-14)

—You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in one of these Cardinals markets:

Phoenix, AZ (NBC KPNX-12), Albuquerque, NM (ABC KOAT-7)

—You can watch the game on NFL Network via Hulu if you live out of market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Cardinals live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

—You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in one of these Cowboys markets:

Dallas, TX (CBS KTVT-11), San Antonio, TX (CW KMYS-35) Austin, TX (NBC KXAN-36), Oklahoma City, OK (NBC KFOR-4), Waco, TX (Fox KWKT-44), Tyler, TX (Fox KFXK-51), Wichita Falls, TX (Fox KJTL-18), Abilene, TX (NBC KRBC-9), Amarillo, TX (Fox KCIT-14), Beaumont, TX (NBC KJAC-12), Corpus Christi, TX (NBC KRIS-6), Harlingen, TX (ABC KRGV-5), Laredo, TX (CBS KYLX-13), Midland, TX (ABC KMID-2), El Paso, TX (NBC KTSM-9), Little Rock, AR (Fox KLRT-16), Fayetteville, AR (Fox KFTA-24), Shreveport, LA (NBC KTAL-6), Monroe, LA (Fox KARD-14)

—You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in one of these Cardinals markets:

Phoenix, AZ (NBC KPNX-12), Albuquerque, NM (ABC KOAT-7)

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial. NFL Network is not available.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Cardinals live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

—You can watch the game via Paramount+ if you live in:

Dallas, TX (CBS KTVT-11), Laredo, TX (CBS KYLX-13) or any surrounding markets where the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Cowboys vs Cardinals live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

—You can watch the game via DAZN if you live in: Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cowboys vs Cardinals live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Preview

The Cardinals are set to make their preseason debut on Friday against a Cowboys team that already has one game under their belt. Dallas played in the Hall of Fame game against the Steeles last week, falling 16-3 in a game that featured very little offense and multiple missed field goals.

The biggest focus for the Cowboys is on the health of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is coming off of an ankle injury but now is dealing with a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder.

“It’s about progressing at the right time. It all felt good out there [throwing the past two days]. Every throw I made,” Prescott said. “When they tell you to stop, you don’t want to hear it, but you (stop).”

Prescott said he plans to play in the preseason at some point, although it wonʻt be against the Cardinals.

“Yeah, that’s the plan,” Prescott said. “Obviously, if everything keeps progressing the way it’s been. I’m going to be optimistic about that, obviously keep doing the things that I need to do, being very cautious with it, though. Making sure that, more importantly, I’m ready for the season opener.”

Like the Cowboys, the Cardinals are a contender in the NFC. Coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to keep things fairly vanilla, but wants to give his players the best chance to succeed in the game.

“For me more so, you wanna give them plays they understand, can execute at a high level, play fast, be aggressive and really just see the best version of themselves,” Kingsbury said. “The first year we were really trying to keep it all tucked in to hide the offense. Like I said, it was a mistake, so this year we’ll be a little bit more open and play our game to an extent.”

The Cardinals will face the Cowboys in in the regular season, so there is the idea that they donʻt want to put too much on tape.

“I won’t roll out much all preseason, honestly,” Kingsbury said. “But we’ll make sure guys have a chance to be successful and play with an attacking mentality, but we’re not gonna show a whole bunch of offense.”

The Cardinals are dealing with a COVID situation, with multiple players set to miss the game. Among those are RB James Conner, TE Darrell Daniels, DL Leki Fotu, S Charles Washington, DE J.J. Watt, DE Jordan Phillips, DL Rashard Lawrence and DE Zach Allen.