Cowboys vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Football is back as the NFL Hall of Fame game kicks off from Canton, Ohio on Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Steelers online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Cowboys vs Steelers Hall of Fame Game Preview

Football is back but don’t expect any big names to be on the field for the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. The Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Bradlee Anae, Josh Ball, Francis Bernard, Chauncey Golston, C.J. Goodwin, Trysten Hill, Malik Hooker, Blake Jarwin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Jourdan Lewis, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, T.J. Vasher and Greg Zuerlein. None of those players listed were expected to play, so the team is minimizing the travel and risks that come with COVID-19.

It’s a shorter trip for the Steelers, but don’t expect to see Ben Roethlisberger or other veterans. Mason Rudolph will draw the start at quarterback for Pittsburgh and Dwayne Haskins will back him up.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has said he likes what Haskins — a former first-round pick — has brought to the table.

“I like what he is doing,” Tomlin recently said of Haskins, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “He’s taking care of the ball, but at the same time, he’s being aggressive. He’s dialed in, even in the reps that he’s not doing. He’s building a rapport with the group of guys that he’s getting to work with. That’s a component to this that we often don’t talk about, too. There is a get to know when in terms of the cohesion, especially when you are working with multiple groups and multiple people, and that’s a guy who is getting some third-group reps, some second-group reps, so he has a lot of people to get comfortable with.”

One player Steelers fan should be excited about seeing is first-round running back Najee Harris.

“The excitement’s there for sure,” Harris said about Thursday’s game, “but it’s a difference between being excited and knowing that it’s not the real thing. But it’s also a good way to get your feet wet and let the game slow down for me. I’m trying to play as much as I can that game, but what I really want to do is take as much game reps as possible – good, bad, whatever – do what I can to learn from all the mistakes I do and then go in the film room and break down film and try to keep working.”

The Cowboys went 6-10 last season in a year marred by injuries. Dallas will be using the game to get a look at some of the younger players on the roster.

“The fact that we’re playing the four games this year, Week 1 and Week 4 will be huge games for the younger players. You’re looking at a good half of football,” Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said. “To me, this is what the preseason has always been about. You’re able to get your starters and guys you have history with, you can get most of your work done in the practices. This is about the development of your roster, the competition of your roster. And what better way to let these guys compete than these preseason games.”