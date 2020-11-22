Cowboys vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Minnesota Vikings (4-5) look to continue their hot streak against the Dallas Cowboys (2-7) Sunday afternoon.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets.

Cowboys vs Vikings Preview

The Vikings are fresh from a beat down of divisional rival Chicago Bears on Monday night. Minnesota’s defense feasted on a Bears offense that ranks 31st in the league, and now they’ll get a Dallas offense that has averaged just over 10 points a game over the last month.

Minnesota has seen a surge in play on both sides of the ball in recent weeks, and head coach Mike Zimmer revealed his team’s mindset during their three-game winning streak that has included a win against the NFC’S top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

“The biggest thing is playing with emotion and energy,” Zimmer said. “That seems to be a continuing factor. We’re playing with a lot of young guys, so sometimes it’s like they get out for recess and they’re all excited.”

The Cowboys are a team heading in the opposite direction. Dallas has lost four straight, and they have not been able to recover from losing quarterback Dak Prescott earlier in the season. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a frustrating year so far, with just one 20+ yard run under his belt on the season. Elliott is averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry this year.

“It’s been tough, definitely,” Elliott said about his team’s decline this season. Still, Elliott isn’t worried about his stat line. “I’m more worried about us winning football games,” Elliott said, adding: “I could care less about individual achievements and stats right now. … My main focus right now is just trying to win a football game.”

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said this week that he’s happy with his team’s effort in their most recent game, a hard-fought 24-19 game they ultimately lost to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. It was Dallas’ best performance on offense since Prescott went down for the year, and McCarthy noted now might be an ideal time to get the team’s first road victory of the year.

“It’s definitely a threshold we need to cross over,” McCarthy told the media this week. “That first road win every year always seems to be a little more difficult the longer I’m in this business. It would mean that we have three wins, but the ability to win on the road is clearly a must for us to continue on the path of where we want to get to.”