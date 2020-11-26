Washington vs Cowboys Thanksgiving Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Washington Football Team (3-7) will head to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys (3-7) on Thanksgiving day.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Washington online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Washington, DC, Dallas and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Washington live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Washington, DC and Dallas

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Cowboys vs Washington live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Washington, DC, Dallas and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Washington live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Washington, DC. It is NOT available in Dallas

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Washington live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cowboys vs Washington live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cowboys vs Washington Preview

The Cowboys can slide into first place in the lowly NFC East division with a win here, and with the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Seattle Seahawks Monday night, this is a prime opportunity for Dallas to move ahead in the division.

The Cowboys are fresh from a 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings, and a win against rival Washington would give Dallas back-to-back victories for the first time all season. Andy Dalton played well against the Vikings, going 22-32 for 203 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The last time Dallas played the Football Team, Washington linebacker Jon Bostic laid a brutal hit on Dalton that resulted in a concussion for the quarterback and a suspension for Bostic. Dalton isn’t dwelling on that — his focus is on winning two straight.

“Everything is out in front of us,” Dalton said this week. “That’s the crazy thing with how this season has gone. Some games we feel like we have had chances in. All of that stuff doesn’t matter at this point. Now we have to move forward. We have to think about these next seven games, and that is all our focus is — what we have in front of us.”

Washington is also coming off a win, handing the Cincinnati Bengals a 20-9 loss last week. WFT quarterback Alex Smith continued his magical season, going 17-for-25 for 166 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and Smith said after the game he hoped the victory might galvanize this young team. “We’re an incredibly young team that is still kind of finding out who we are: our strengths, finding out how to win, trusting in each other. It’s important for us to kind of continue to keep getting better.”

On offense, Washington is averaging 20 points a game, and they rank 28th in the NFL in total offense — but they also currently rank sixth in total defense, which has kept them in some games this year. The Football Team held the Bengals scoreless in the second half of last week’s win, and they’re looking to keep that defensive momentum going, as well.

“We gave up some yardage early in the game in the first half (and) ultimately bent but didn’t break,” veteran defensive end Ryan Kerrigan said. “Then in the second half, I felt like I liked what I saw a lot more. We got off the field more quickly, a bunch of three-and-outs, and hopefully we can continue that.”