Crawford vs Brook Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Challenger Kell Brook (39-2, 27 KOs) will get a shot at the world title when he takes on the undefeated Terence “Bud” Crawford (36-0, 27 KOS) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Saturday.

Crawford vs Brook Preview

Brook will be the understandable underdog, and he’ll have 12 rounds to come away with the welterweight title. The two fighters are fairly well matched; They’re a year apart in age, Crawford is left-handed and he has the more expansive reach. Both have 27 wins by knockout and although the 5’9″ Brook is an inch taller than Crawford, he thinks that could work to his advantage.

“I’m going to use my size and experience to my advantage, and when he wants to work I’m not going to let him,” Brook said.

The challenger has been doing quite a bit of talking leading up to the fight, and he says Crawford may not be ready to absorb the punches he’s packing.

“I’ve got to be on the ball from round one. I’m prepared for twelve rounds, one round at a time. And I’m going to be completely focused for 36 minutes if it goes that long. I’m going to do the job that I need to do on Terence Crawford. If he can take my shots on the chin, then he’s not human because I’m punching like a mule … He’s not fighting a lightweight or a light-welterweight. He’s fighting a full-fledged welterweight, who has boxed at middleweight and light-middleweight,” Brook said about facing Crawford.

Brook lost back-to-back fights back in 2016-17, and he hasn’t lost since — but those two blemishes are enough to give Crawford some extreme confidence heading into the fight.

“He’s gonna have to – you know what I mean – live up to his words,” Crawford said. “You know, I’m not the one that ever quit in a fight. You know, I can’t say the same for him, though.”

The champ has brushed off Brook’s comments, noting anything said before the fight is just fluff. “He’s saying these types of things but come fight time he’s going to have to put up or shut up. I’m ready for whatever he’s bringing for the table and Saturday we’re going to see.”

Crawford also added that he’s used to his opponents talking a little smack. “He’s supposed to feel that way coming into one of the biggest fights of his career. He’s not the only opponent that went into the fight believing that they was gonna stop me or knock me out. So, that’s nothing new for me.”