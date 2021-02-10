How to Watch CuriosityStream on Xbox One & Series X/S

Stream CuriosityStream Now

If you’re sick of all of the sitcoms and dramas that you’ll find on Netflix and Hulu, and have no interest in the type of content that Disney Plus offers, chances are that you’re looking for a streaming service that does things a bit differently. That’s where CuriosityStream comes in.

CuriosityStream is available now for streaming on many of your favorite devices and platforms. And, for many of us, that means we’re planning to add CuriosityStream to our Xbox One or Xbox Series X.

Is CuriosityStream on Xbox One?

CuriosityStream has been available on the Xbox One since the streaming service’s launch, as well as your PS4, Roku Devices, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to stream CuriosityStream on your Xbox One, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for CuriosityStream here 2. Turn on Your Xbox One 3. Sign into your Xbox Live Profile 4. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 5. Type in ‘CuriosityStream’ 6. Hit the A Button to go to CuriosityStream on the Microsoft Store 7. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 8. Select GET and push the A Button (CuriosityStream will begin downloading) 9. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 10. Sign in to CuriosityStream using your credentials 11. Browse to a show or movie, and hit the A Button to play.

If done correctly, congrats— you should be streaming CuriosityStream on your Xbox One right now.

Stream CuriosityStream Now

How Much Is CuriosityStream Cost On Xbox?

Like the majority of Xbox One streaming apps available, CuriosityStream is free to download. However, you’ll need to purchase a CuriosityStream subscription for either.

There are 4 different subscription options for CuriosityStream, so it’s super flexible and can be adjusted to your budget.

Here are the 4 tiers:

HD Monthly for just $2.99/month.

for just $2.99/month. HD Annual for $19.99/year (most popular/best value).

for $19.99/year (most popular/best value). 4K Monthly for $9.99/month.

for $9.99/month. 4K Annual $69.99/year (best price for the best picture quality).

After you’ve subscribed to CuriosityStream, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the CuriosityStream Xbox app on your device to start streaming.

What Shows Are on CuriosityStream?

CuriosityStream Channel TrailerSign up for thousands of documentaries and non-fiction TV shows. curiositystream.com 2020-06-05T14:06:23Z

If you’ve got a need to learn something new, there are plenty of great options on CuriosityStream. Here are just a few highlights available now:

Stream CuriosityStream Now