How to Watch The Daily Show Election Special 2020 Online

Comedy Central’s Daily Show with Trevor Noah is hosting an election night special, airing Tuesday, November 3 at 11 p.m./8 p.m. ET across Comedy Central, MTV, and VH1.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central, MTV, VH1 and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch The Daily Show 2020 election night special live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central, MTV, VH1 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Daily Show 2020 election night special live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central, MTV, VH1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch The Daily Show 2020 election night special live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Daily Show 2020 election night special live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again)’ Preview

The Daily Show LIVE on Election Night#DailyShow Subscribe to The Daily Show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWhs_6x42TyRM4Wstoq8HA/?sub_confirmation=1 Follow The Daily Show: Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailyshow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailyshow Watch full episodes of The Daily Show for free: http://www.cc.com/shows/the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah/full-episodes Follow Comedy Central: Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral About The Daily Show: Trevor Noah and The Daily Show correspondents tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and… 2020-10-22T13:47:59Z

Comedy Central has announced that The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will air a one-hour election night special called Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again), airing live coast-to-coast at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on November 3.

The special is the culmination of its ongoing “Votegasm 2020” election coverage. For the special, The Daily Show will broadcast from its election fallout shelter in NYC and provide up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the results of the presidential race from host Trevor Noah, as well as guest interviews and coverage from the News Team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr., with special reporting from Jordan Klepper.

Kamala Harris – Coronavirus, Police Reform & Unifying America | The Daily Social Distancing ShowVice presidential nominee Kamala Harris outlines the Biden-Harris campaign’s plan to fight coronavirus, and their approach to police reform and unifying the country. #DailyShow #TrevorNoah #KamalaHarris To help World Central Kitchen serve food to people in voting lines, especially in underserved Black and Brown communities where voting lines are historically longer, go to https://dailyshow.com/chefsforthepolls Subscribe… 2020-10-30T02:48:21Z

Since 2000, the late night franchise has historically provided live coverage of Election Night, reacting in real time to the news. In addition to on-air coverage, the No. 1 most-engaging late-night show will stream the full episode live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and provide continuous content across the show’s social platforms as the night progresses.

In a recent Votegasm segment, Noah talked about how much money has been spent on the 2020 election, which is an astonishing $14 billion, and how turnout in Black voters could be what makes the difference in the election.

